Although the celebration is about a month late, Russell Medical is honoring its staff this week with National Hospital Week. Director of marketing Susan Foy said administration wanted to wait until all employees were back at work before recognizing the team’s collective hard work.
The Outlook wants to once again offer sincere gratitude to our medical professionals not only for their extra hard work, long hours and risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic but also for their unrelenting dedication to the community on a daily basis.
Russell Medical employs more than 600 employees and that doesn’t include the additional medical professionals owning private practices in the county. Every day these hardworking individuals are charged with caring for our children, our elderly and everyone else who is injured or sick.
The years of schooling and the traumatic situations they face earns medical professionals an extra round of applause, especially handling all this with an added layer of personal protective equipment these days that makes them uncomfortably hot and cumbersome.
Russell Medical offered each employee a free drink at Monday’s grand opening of Mill House Coffee in the hospital lobby to show appreciation for his or her work. The rest of the week will be filled with fun activities and silly sentiments to allow the dedicated personnel a little light-hearted fun.
The Outlook feels all medical professionals absolutely deserve some praise and wants to show our continued support.