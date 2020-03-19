It’s definitely easy to feel cut off from the world right now.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus and the term “social distancing” becoming something we hear every day, schools have shut down, events have been postponed and more and more businesses are closing — at least for the time being.
But for many, the worst of this whole outbreak — other than COVID-19 itself, of course — is the halt of sports. Sports are typically what bring us together in times of need and they help us set aside differences, but more than anything, sports are a pure form of entertainment.
So if you’re feeling bored or isolated from the sports world, I’ve got some suggestions for you. Here are some of the best sports books and movies to watch when in isolation, and I highly recommend you do so virtually with a friend.
“Paper Lion” by George Plimpton
This is a combination of two of my most favorite things: journalism and the Detroit Lions.
In this book, Plimpton “tries out” to be the third-string quarterback of the Lions basically as an experiment to show the difficulties behind being a professional football player.
It’s a great read because it gives so much insight to the behind-the-scenes parts of the sport but also comes from a place of true excitement for Plimpton, similar to how a fan would feel given this opportunity.
Plimpton has been an inspiration of mine for many years and has encouraged me to go outside my comfort zone in the name of sports many times.
(Confession: This is also one of my favorites because it’s referenced in the “Gilmore Girls,” which is another great isolation-show. Bonus points if you catch the Plimpton reference.)
“Angels in the Outfield”
I know, I know. I get it. This isn’t technically one of “the best sports movies of all time,” but in my book, it is. It’s a feel-good story and it hits all the right nostalgia points.
Plus, that part when the kids runs home — literally home — because “he said to run home,” it gets me every time.
“Friday Night Lights” by Buzz Bissinger
I don’t care what anyone says — the book is better.
This is what football books are made of. And it shows the importance of football, especially in the South. Written by another journalist, it’s a must-read.
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the movie but the TV show is also a good binge-worthy one if you’re stuck inside for days. (Plus, I’m a huge Connie Britton fan.)
“The Blind Side” by Michael Lewis
While the movie is a tear jerker and focuses on the difficult life of Michael Oher, the book itself is more an analytical piece about the tackle position.
People also say linemen don’t get enough attention but this is a brilliant book that proves why they should. Ultimately, it’s the tackle’s job to protect the quarterback and who’s more important the QB in most people’s eyes?
This is a really interesting read, and the movie is pretty great too — but much different.
“Slap Shot”
There’s very few movies about hockey, and this probably isn’t traditionally the best. But if you haven’t seen this movie, I highly recommend you do so immediately.
“The Junction Boys” by Jim Dent
For all you Alabama fans out there, this is a fantastic read.
Although Paul “Bear” Bryant was known for his time spent at Alabama, he always said his time at Texas A&M was some of his favorite years. He put a team of 115 players through a set of incredibly grueling practices over the course of 10 days. This is the story of that camp, led in Junction, Texas.
Through that camp, the A&M football program was resurged and Bryant went on to become one of the best coaches in the history of the game.
“We Are Marshall”
Talk about a tear jerker. If you aren’t in tears for the first 20 minutes of this movie, you aren’t a human being and if you aren’t pretty much sobbing by the end, I don’t think we can be friends anymore.
This isn’t the story of a team that won a championship. Heck, this is a story about a team that could barely win a game but the Thundering Herd overcame one of the biggest tragedies in sports history when, in 1970, a jet carrying most of the football team along with the coach, doctor, athletic director and 25 team boosters crashed, killing everyone on board.
This is yet another one that illustrates truly overcoming obstacles, and it’ll get me every single time.
“Remember the Titans”
I don’t know why I thought this would be a good short story as there are so many amazing sports books and movies out there. “Miracle” is definitely one to watch and “The Boys of Winter” by Wayne Coffey is a great book to go along with it. “The Girls of Summer” by Jere Longman is another fantastic one.
I mean, I could literally go on and on. And I know there are traditionally better “best movies” than the ones I’ve got here, but I had to get in some nostalgia and some comedy too.
But I’ll leave you with “Remember the Titans.” This is forever one of my favorite movies. It’s fairly inaccurate but it’ll leave you feeling good. It shows one of the things I love most about sports, which is when you’re on the same team, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is but what color your jersey is.
Plus, I can text my brother day or night, still to this day, “Strong side,” and he’ll always text back, “Left side.”
So, in conclusion, this hiatus of sports sucks. There’s a lot of emotions flying around and even more uncertainty, but all in all, there are ways to keep yourselves entertained. I’ve got some more ideas coming to you over the next few weeks but for now, dust off these books or find a way to watch these flicks. It’ll give you a taste of why we love these games so much.