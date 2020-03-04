The finals for the AHSAA basketball season wrapped up last week and it was another rousing success. From the AHSAA administration to the good folks at Knight Eady and right down to the ball boys, this annual event just gets better and better.
On that note, here are my superlatives from the previous week’s championships.
Best Player: Jerdarrian Davison, The Calhoun School
The electric junior showed off all of his skills while leading Calhoun to a state title.
Davison is a bona fide five star and may be one of the top 20 players in the entire country for 2021. He has the handles, range, body control and basketball knowledge to eventually be an NBA star.
However, the most incredible aspect of his game is his jumping ability. Not only does he have a hang time you could gauge on a sundial, but his quick-twitch leaping makes him even more dynamic. He was simply a joy to watch.
Do yourself a favor and check out his highlights on YouTube.
Best Game: Mountain Brook vs. Robert E. Lee
Other games featured more scoring but no game was more intense.
Mountain Brook was going for its fourth straight championship and Robert E. Lee was looking for its first state title. Add in the fact this Class 7A clash was the final contest of the entire event and the hold-your-breath Generals’ win made for a great night cap.
Best Performance: Andres Burney, Pike County
Burney was a bench rider the better part of the first half of the semifinals due to foul trouble, so the crowd didn’t know exactly how dominant he could be until the championship game.
But then Burney showed he was the unstoppable force and an un-shoot-over-able object. There were 21 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks for Burney, which led Pike County to a win in an MVP performance.
Best Name: Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s
Bar none, this is my favorite category every year. And there were so many entrants to choose from this time too.
Twins Cameron and Zameron Boozer of Lannett, Auzayvionte Coleman of BC Rain, Eiseric Thomas of Eufala, Honesty Crockett of Sumter Central, sisters Paci and Peri Clark of Shelby County, Brijourne Williams of Center Point and Bella Bobo of Pisgah were all viable candidates.
But you can’t out-unique “Iamunique.” By literal definition, that name stands alone.
Here’s a great bet, too: Iamunique Bowie will be successful in life. I don’t know how, where or in what field, but she will be a star one day.
Best Mustache: Coach Woodie Jackson, Francis Marion
Rarely in these superlatives is there a blowout, but Jackson’s tea-strainer was the clear-cut winner. It was just a magnificent piece of grooming. Believe me — as a guy who cannot grow a beard without looking mange-stricken — The Louvre needs to clear out an eventual spot for Jackson’s well-coifed facial fur.
It was beautifully mesmerizing and I truly envy you, sir. If I could grow a ’stache like that, I would pack my bags, head to Hollywood and wait for the high-paying acting gigs to roll in.