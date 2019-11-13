I was in Alex City last week and couldn’t help but notice how nice everything looks. It looks clean and prosperous, and it is obvious a good deal of thought and planning has gone into it. And I hear there are future improvements in the works.
But heading out on Cherokee Road, it is a different story.
The first thing I notice is broken pavement in so many of the driveways. It’s unsightly and it looks rundown. Then there are many of the buildings that need a good paint job and massive improvements to their signage. There is a significant patch of rough dirt area between Hardee’s and the shopping center that should be landscaped. I don’t know who owns that wooded area along Cherokee, but wouldn’t it be nice if the trees were thinned out and trimmed to give it a park like look?
Cherokee is not the only area needing cleaning up. Just beyond Jake’s are a few storefronts that need to be cleaned up. Buildings need painting and windows need cleaning. Perhaps a standard could be established?
I realize some of the buildings are not owned by the tenants, so they can’t do much about the parking lots or the condition of the buildings. But the landlords should realize they are partners in the revitalization of Alexander City and need to do their part in cleaning and maintaining the grounds of their rental properties.
Broken parking lots and rundown buildings are an eyesore and take away from the overall appearance of the city. Overgrown lawns and landscaping and poor signage does not make a favorable impression. Yes, it costs money to do these things, but there should be a pride of ownership and a responsibility that goes with it.
This should also apply to businesses in the feeder roads into downtown.
Changing gears, has anyone else noticed the beautiful fall colors on the circle? Does anyone notice the pretty fountains around town? I was really touched by the flags that were put up along Highway 280 as a tribute to our veterans. It is a thoughtful gesture and one I’m sure was appreciated by our veterans. How often do we pass right by all these things and never really think about it?
I always think of November as a time of gratitude and noticing all the beauty around us — things like the beautiful colors on the trees, the gracefulness of the fountains, the glow from the new lights on the trees downtown, flags waving in gratitude to our veterans.
Out at the lake, I notice the various birds and the wildlife. It still thrills me to see deer and turkeys. The other day, I was passing a small cemetery and saw a fawn eating acorns off the ground. While we wait for the oncoming Christmas season of lights and decorations, take the time to notice the natural beauty that surrounds us. If you are a hunter and spending time in the woods, take a moment to appreciate nature. Pick up an acorn or a hickory nut and really admire the beauty of such a small thing.
You may be wondering what this has to do with improving the look of Alex City. The truth is we feed off beauty everywhere we go if we take the time to notice. It seems natural to me to want to bring beauty everywhere and appreciate how much even small changes can feed our souls. And if building owners need to be reminded of their responsibility to beautify our surroundings, so be it. Money isn’t everything, and a beautiful environment we can appreciate and be grateful for can come in the form of new pavement and a can of paint.
Elsie Hickman is a Lake Martin resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.