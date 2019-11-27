At Thanksgiving, we know the things we should be grateful for: our family, our friends, our homes, our health and a luscious turkey dinner. We have so many other things we need to be grateful for — things we generally don’t think about but should because there are people in the world who don’t have these things and would be grateful to have them.
One thing is electricity. Do you ever stop and think when you hit the light switch on? I had a colleague many years ago who was supporting an orphanage in El Salvador. One of the many things he did for them was pay for electrical lines to be run and lights put in the building. When he next visited, the children circled him and sang their thanks. There are places in this world where electricity is rationed and not available for many hours each day. We complain about our electric bills, but we have electricity we can count on.
How often do you say thanks when you turn on a spigot and water comes out? You don’t have to haul it from a common spigot for the community or go far to get a bucketful from some other location. Much of the world does not have running water or if it does, it isn’t potable. You can have a bath or shower every day if you choose and no one must carry kettles of hot water to fill a tub.
Our public schools are free. In so much of the world, there are no real schools. Even in places where there are schools, children may not be able to attend because they are needed to stay home and help, or they are sent to work or to beg for their family. They may be sent to a Madrassa to study Islam and taught to hate the Western world. We often complain about schools, but we have them and they are free — your attendance isn’t dependent on how well connected your family is.
We have a stable government. Despite the turmoil in Washington right now, our government continues. We may not always like our politicians, but our government goes on and we have free elections without a fear of widespread election fraud. It’s still a government for the people and by the people.
No matter how poor you think you are in this country, there are many people who are living in much greater poverty. Here, we wonder what we will eat, while in many countries people wonder if they will eat.
We don’t have to worry about landmines. In many countries that have been war torn, this is a very real fear. Mines get buried and children may unknowingly step on them and lose their limbs or their lives. When I was working, I visited a hospital in El Salvador. I saw so many young people with limbs blown off. I used to work with a humanitarian assistance program that allowed the U.S. to help other countries find and disable land mines and another program to provide prosthesis to its hospitals. I’m sure those programs still exist in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
When you sit down to eat your turkey this Thanksgiving, really consider how lucky you are to be living in a country where we can take so much for granted. In addition to the obvious things you are thankful for, take a minute to be grateful for all you take for granted. Happy Thanksgiving.