With Christmas officially behind us and the new year right around the corner, it’s that time of the season when you start to see people making lofty goals.
Newcomers flood the gyms and unseasoned runners hit the bricks; people give up smoking cold turkey or they decide they want to learn a skill they’ve never tried. Suddenly, bank accounts are a little fuller and you don’t hear as much cursing.
Those are all great goals; the only problem with them is most of them don’t last very long.
I would love to say I could quit smoking or swearing in a few days’ time, but I can’t. I want to say I’ll lose 30 pounds in three months, but I won’t.
It’s important when making New Year’s resolutions — or any goals for that matter — to be realistic about your expectations. Really think about yourself and the changes you want to make for the better, but also don’t put unrealistic burdens on yourself that will make life only harder in the long run.
Since last New Year’s Eve, I’ve come a long way in terms of goals I’ve set for myself. But they’ve been challenging and instead of putting another obstacle in my way, I’d rather continue down the path I’ve come in 2019. I don’t want to make a New Year’s Resolution about learning a new hobby — even though I’d really love to — because I just don’t have the time to do that right now and I don’t want to make myself feel badly about failing. That’s OK.
Resolutions should be lofty but they should also be achievable.
This year, local runner Michelle West set herself an insane goal of running 2,019 miles in 2019. Well, I thought it was insane because I can’t run up the block without getting winded, but she crushed it. She well surpassed her goal, completing it in September.
But when I talked to her about the plan she made for herself when she originally set the goal, she talked a lot about small chunks. Breaking things down is a way to feel like you’re accomplishing something along the way, and that can give you motivation to keep going. West also mentioned having a group of girls who were doing the 2,019 challenge with her; having a support system is another way to stay accountable and make challenges easier to overcome.
Also, make sure you know yourself. Don’t set a goal for something you don’t want to do — like lose weight or save money — because you think it looks good for other people. Do something you want to do.
And make sure it’s realistic.
Every year when I talk to local coaches for their teams’ season previews, I ask them what their goals and expectations are for the season. If a team is coming off a winless season, it’s not realistic to put a goal of a state championship on the list. I’m not saying make the goals easy, but what I’m saying is if you’re like me and can’t run a mile, don’t set a goal to suddenly run a marathon. Challenging but achievable is what you’re shooting for.
I also typically follow up that question with, “What’s it going to take to get there?”
Not only is this time of year about setting a goal, but it’s about knowing what you need to accomplish it. Make a plan. If you want to lose weight, great but what does that actually look like? If you want to quit smoking, I’m all for it, but how are you going to accomplish it?
The end of the year is a great time for reflection. What went wrong the year prior but also what went right? What do we want to change and what do we want to keep the same? Make sure you’re answering those questions honestly and truthfully for yourself — not for your spouse or your kids or your parents or your coaches — then let’s make 2020 that much better than the one we’re leaving behind.