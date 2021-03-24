On Monday, Alabama moved to its next phase of vaccine allocation, broadening eligibility to more than half of adults including, as workers in media, every member of this newsroom.
It's only natural that the number of frustrated Alabamians trying to get their vaccine appointment is about to skyrocket as well. Indeed, according to CDC data, Alabama has used only 66.3% of its vaccine supply so far, though the state no longer ranks 50th for supply allocated. We've surpassed Arkansas.
Those numbers can be especially frustrating for all the Alabamians waiting for their appointments, however, who know it's not for a lack of trying. At present, eligible Tallapoosa and Coosa county residents trying to schedule their vaccine appointments through the Tallapoosa County Health Department online are immediately met with a red banner that reads "no eligibility."
The county health departments, however, are not the only vaccine suppliers in Alabama. Tallapoosa County has several public and private vaccine providers all vying for the same limited supplies of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, but every time a shipment is received another burst of vaccinations are given.
For those looking to help their chances, we've compiled a list of all Tallapoosa County vaccine providers known to The Outlook. A lot of it may be down to being at the right place at the right time — or calling the right pharmacy the day after its supply is refreshed — but it still helps to know who to be monitoring.