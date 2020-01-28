The Outlook managing editor Santana Wood wrote a column on Jan. 25 regarding doors closing and opening. She points out while several doors have closed or have announced their closing, Amadeus Development Group is going to take on the old Russell Main Office which will hopefully bring some jobs and opportunities to Alexander City. I too have heard the rumors about Russell Lands doing something big that will have a dynamic impact on Alexander City. I won’t repeat the rumor here, but if it is true, it will change the financial dynamics for Alexander City down the road.
Generally, I am an optimist who believes good things are just around the corner. In that, I agree with Santana Wood when one door closes, another often opens. There is every reason to believe Amadeus will be able to rehabilitate the old Russell building. Developers are assuming a risk for putting money into the project and I assume that the leadership in Alexander City has done their due diligence that Amadeus has the financial stability and the experience to take on such a project. That’s the good news.
But while we celebrate that good news, I think there is also reason to take a closer look at the closures in the downtown. It begs to examine in a logical and systemic matter why these businesses closed. We need to ask ourselves what kind of businesses will succeed here. There are success stories, and I suspect this is because the owners were well capitalized and they made a point to figure out who their clients would be before they opened their doors. They had a solid business plan. They appealed to those customers and learned from their preferences, making changes as they went along. They found the price point and the market. The philosophy of “If I build it, they will come” only works if you have something so unique customers will come no matter where you are located.
I was particularly sad to see Coffee Corner close. I think a good coffee place can be a center for the community. Eclectic has a coffee place that is doing well; why can’t Alex City? People can say they don’t want or can’t afford $7 for a cup of coffee, but the truth is a cup of coffee doesn’t cost that. Coffee can bring together diverse groups in the community. I remember one morning when I encountered a group of high schoolers there finding out about what it’s like to start and own a business. They were encouraged to ask questions and learn on site. That’s a lot of potential right there.
The community needs to support its businesses. Small businesses do not have large corporations behind them to keep them going financially when business falls off. And there is a lot to be said for doing business with your neighbors. When you frequent small business, you are allowing your neighbors to earn a living and live in your community. We know what you get when you support big corporations. You are supporting their CEOs and their stockholders.
We can only hope new businesses will open to fill the empty storefronts downtown. It would be unfortunate if all the efforts to make downtown beautiful went to waste because all it contains are empty stores. When those new businesses open, I hope we give them a chance to succeed by patronizing those stores and businesses. Everyone likes to blame the politicians and other officials for what the city hasn’t done, but perhaps it is time to become part of the solution instead of part of the problem.