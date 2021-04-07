No required masks are coming Friday but it doesn’t mean no masks.
Gov. Kay Ivey has removed the masks be worn mandate, but that decision doesn’t mean individuals must stop wearing masks. In fact Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Public Health are encouraging the wearing of masks to help prevent another surge of COVID-19.
In fact many businesses will still require masks be worn to shop the aisles.
Such a requirement is not an infringement on rights.
The government has a better argument for requiring masks than other mandatory restrictive devices. Seatbelts protect one person. The wearing of masks not only protects those wearing one but those around them. Depending on the situation, hundreds if not thousands of people could be protected by everyone wearing a mask.
A private business can decide who it's to do business with. Remember the no shirt, no shoes, no service slogan.
Some businesses will add no mask to it.
Such a decision has even been held up by the highest court in the country. Remember the bakers who did not want to bake a cake for gay couple.
The mandate just means in public spaces controlled only by the state are masks no longer required. Counties and municipalities can keep mask mandates in place. Montgomery has chosen to do so.
Some will decide not to wear masks, others will want to see everyone wear a mask.
If you see a business or facility asking you to wear, please do so. If you are a non-smoker and a smoker comes to your home, you expect them not to smoke inside.
What does all of this mean?
In the end, it is all about respect.