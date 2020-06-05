The calendar tells us summer is still nearly three weeks away but the temperatures say otherwise.
Temperatures are soaring into the 90s and the humidity is there too. Most are familiar with what to do but all of us can use a reminder.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states more than 600 people lose their life to heat-related illnesses every year. It says high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating as quickly causing heat to remain in the body. The CDC says age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, prescription drug use and alcohol contribute to how well a person can cool off.
But there are things that can be done to mitigate the matter. Stay in an air-conditioned location as much as possible. Drink plenty of fluids even when you’re not thirsty. Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Pace yourself while outside and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with sunscreen. Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
It is also important to keep check on children and pets to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated.
Yes these are simple suggestions but everyone can use a reminder of the simple things to do.
Most of all don’t let the heat prevent you from enjoying the summer. Just take a few precautions and be mindful and everything will be OK.