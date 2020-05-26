So in the past few weeks I think I’ve offended the religious community, particularly the Baptists, Republicans, those who automatically want to speak to the manager and folks with thin skin. If you’re not on that list, give it time. I’m sure I’ll get to you shortly.
This is not an apology, by the way; it’s just me taking count. However, my goal for this week is to write a column that will not lead to angry emails, phone calls or additional grey hairs from the editorial staff.
Santana just read that and thought, “I give him 150 words.”
And she might be right. I’m going to talk about my experience with cars and the car-buying process.
Let’s hop into the Wayback Machine and go back to February when all we had to worry about were the epic amounts of rainfall and the flooding.
Actually, our story starts in January when I first tested my insurance policy by having a … we’ll call it a directional disagreement … one afternoon on my way to get mail at work.
I collided with another car and the damage done was to my door.
A simple fix right? Yeah, no. Over a month later I got my car back.
The next morning I hopped into the Kia Forte and pointed it toward Montgomery.
And the rains came. Windshield wipers on high navigating the morning commute when suddenly, bang! Airbag deploys my car goes backward another car shoots over to the other side of the interstate and the world stops.
I hit a puddle, hydroplaned and wrecked the everloving stuffing out of my car.
After a quick systems check to make sure everything was pointed in the right direction — on me not the car — I made the appropriate calls to let the folks important to me know yes, I was in a wreck; yes, I am OK and no, the car is not.
For those keeping track at home the car with the fixed door had been in my possession roughly overnight.
Matter of fact one of the calls I made was to the body shop to let them know the door they’d spent the past month fixing was just fine. The rest of the car, not so much. It was totaled.
Now I’m speaking from experience because in my 24 years of driving I have crashed a bunch of cars. Most were totaled.
So where does this leave me? I have no car.
That means car shopping. That means dealing with a salesman. Car salespeople, to me, rank up there with politicians in bowties speaking of things benefiting the state at the expansion of their own pocketbooks and preachers in cheap suits preaching damnation over fried chicken. Also clowns. They are just evil and creepy.
I have a low opinion of them; however there are exceptions. There are some ministers I’m good with and some politicians but no clowns. They can keep that grease-painted evil over there away from me.
I begin doing the research and find a few cars I like so I call a dealership (not local) and speak to a salesman, ell him what I’m looking for and the price range I want to stay around.
We meet; I drive the two cars on top of my list, hate them and want to move on.
The salesman, being a salesman, decides to give me the hard sale.
Now we’ve all experienced this “what’s it going to take to get you in that car” type that can’t take no for an answer and would rather hold you captive than see you walk out the door.
Most salespeople, to me, going in for the hard sale are like political candidates who would rather tell me about their church attendance or the numerous reasons I shouldn’t vote for the other candidate instead of telling me their stances and having an intelligent conversation.
I shut down.
The same thing happens when my mom starts the conversation with “You really should...” and I know she’s reading this and just looked at my dad and feigned innocence.
The same thing happened at another dealership. Talk to the salesman about my expectations, test drive a litany of cars, find one I like, can’t get together on price.
The conversation should end right there, but it doesn’t. It keeps going. I’d like to stress this was not in Elmore or Tallapoosa counties.
Above everything though, I’m still going to have to find a ride of my own. I have an idea of what I want and how much I want to pay for it.
I know there are opportunities to lower the price of the vehicles and you don’t have to go through the motions of “going to speak to the manager” to only lower the price $100.
Stop with the dog and pony show folks and be honest. I’ll negotiate and try to find common ground with you. But if I can’t, I can’t. Let’s try to find a different ride or shake hands and move on to another dealership.
Don’t prolong the inevitable.
If 2020 brings forth zombies, which the summer isn’t over yet, I can think of a few targets for them to dine on first.
That is if they can stomach it.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a regular correspondent and columnist for TPI.