Twenty years ago this month, legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye did a radio interview about an upcoming football game between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He famously, or infamously, stated he thought the Tide would run the ball, play defense and the Bulldogs wouldn't be "man enough" to beat them. It immediately became headline news. Whether it was simply an honest opinion, a not-so-subtle way to fire up his alma mater or both, is a matter of opinion. Either way, Georgia defeated Alabama in a very entertaining and physical matchup 27-25. As Auburn's head coach, Dye was 7-5 against the Bulldogs including a 7-1 record from 1983-1990. Unfortunately, that dominance did not continue into the 21st century.
Since Coach Dye questioned UGA's manhood in 2002, the Tigers have a record of 5-17 in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Nine of those 17 losses have been by 21 points or more. Auburn has a record of 1-9 in Athens. The Tigers have currently lost six straight to the Bulldogs (including the SEC title game in 2017) and been outscored 179-57 in those games. Thoroughly disgusted yet? I've got one more. Also in the last six losses, Georgia has outgained Auburn on the ground 1377 yards to 478 yards. That's called "man handling" your opponent.
All the focus right now is on Bryan Harsin and his apparent inability to arrest the freefall of the Auburn football program. It should be. He's the head coach, for better or for worse, and is 3-8 in his last 11 games on the Plains. The Tigers' current recruiting class is ranked No. 54 in the country and No. 13 in the SEC.
As I've said before, I believe Harsin has been treated shamefully in some respects and hasn't been given the full support a coach needs to be successful. However, he has also not done anything to endear himself to the Auburn family. He has done nothing to sway anyone's opinion. I want to root for him and defend him, but he hasn't given me or anyone else an inkling of hope that there's light at the end of the tunnel. The program was moving in the wrong direction in the last few years of Gus Malzahn's tenure. Harsin has come in and accelerated the reverse motion. The program is in bad shape right now and Bryan Harsin bears some amount of responsibility, but the truth is he's just the latest bad decision on a very long list.
AU President Chris Roberts has a meaningful opportunity to significantly alter the trajectory of the Auburn football program. He will hire someone in the next month or so to be the Director of the athletic programs at the university. That person will need to be an expert in managing egos, a tireless worker in raising money and an outstanding chess player always two moves ahead. Roberts will then, most likely, be tasked with hiring the next head football coach. Should he go after an elite head coach with lots of experience? Should he go after a young, brilliant up-and-coming assistant coach? Everyone has an opinion, but Roberts' vote is the only one that counts. Oh, and by the way, he also has the responsibility of not screwing up the basketball, baseball, gymnastics and other flourishing sports. Good luck!
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
