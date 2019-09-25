As I basked in the glow of Auburn’s 28-20 road victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, a realization slowly engulfed me like a warm blanket.
In my opinion, the Tigers could not be in a better position than they are right now after four games. Auburn has defeated two ranked opponents away from Jordan-Hare Stadium and neither game has been easy. In fact, even the 24-6 home win over Tulane presented its challenges.
Gus Malzahn and his team have had to struggle and fight for their undefeated start. That will pay dividends down the road.
They’ve also shown improvement as the season has progressed. The running game consistently faltered and was unreliable during the first half against the Ducks and the Green Wave. However, the Tigers ran at will against Kent State and put up an impressive 193 yards on the ground against Texas A&M.
JB Grimes’ offensive line is beginning to establish itself. It has a long way to go, but progress is being made.
The schedule is also set up in such a way as to challenge the Tigers a little more each week, which gives them an opportunity to grow.
For instance, Oregon is a good team with a great name. A neutral site tussle with the Quack Attack was a perfect way to start the season. Well, if you pull out a victory, of course.
Tulane was a good out of conference opponent. The Green Wave weren’t great, but they were very solid.
Auburn couldn’t have opened conference play against a better opponent than Texas A&M. The Tigers defeated the Aggies last season and had never lost in College Station, Texas. They should have been confident, but the Aggies are, again, a good team and it’s a hostile environment. What’s the next rung in the latter?
Don’t let the double-digit point spread fool you. Mississippi State ran for over 300 yards against this same (practically) AU defense last year. This will be a stern test. Next, a trip to The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida) for the first time since 2007 against a probable Top 10 Gator team. After a bye and a road trip to Arkansas (wallowing in slop right now), a possible matchup between undefeated LSU and undefeated Auburn in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The last leg of the schedule ends with battles against Georgia and Alabama with possible playoff implications.
I’m not predicting victories in any of these games. I’m just trying to illustrate how a difficult schedule actually sets up well for the Tigers.
The final reason why I believe Auburn is in such a wonderful position is because it has so much room for improvement.
It wasn’t just the physicality of Auburn’s running Saturday; it was the creativity of Gus Malzahn. He got his playmakers more involved from the beginning. The health of Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams is paramount to the Tigers’ success. Schwartz has blazing speed and needs to touch the ball 10 times a game.
It was also refreshing to see more running backs involved in the game plan. Boobee Whitlow was very effective in the fourth quarter with fresh legs because he didn’t have to carry it 18 times in the first half.
Bo Nix continues to overthrow open receivers that could directly result in points. That will need to change in the coming weeks, but his maturation process will ultimately be on his own timetable. I’m not fluent in tea leaves, but I’m very encouraged by what I see.