In continuation of our series about the greatest games I have ever attended in person, this week I’m going back to 2004 when No. 14 Auburn defeated No. 5 LSU, 10-9.
Some games are great because they are incredibly entertaining. Some games are great because they contain a phenomenal or even miraculous play. Other games are great because they represent a defining moment for a program or player.
The grudge match that took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 18, 2004 against Nick Saban’s Bengal Tigers was a defining moment for Tommy Tuberville, Jason Campbell and Auburn.
Tuberville had assembled the most talented AU team in history (certainly in my lifetime) in 2003 and had national championship aspirations but finished with a terribly disappointing 8-5 record. The powerbrokers on the Plains staged a coup attempting to oust Tuberville setting up the now-infamous clandestine meeting with Bobby Petrino.
“Jetgate” backfired and somehow Tuberville came out looking like the hero. He hired Al Borges as offensive coordinator and entered the ’04 season with a renewed vigor.
Auburn opened the season crushing Louisiana-Monroe at home and Mississippi State on the road. LSU was the first big game of the year and the Tigers were coming off a national championship which they split with USC.
The Trojans traveled all the way across the country and blasted the Tigers 23-0 to open the 2003 season. Auburn also got their doors blown off by LSU, 31-7, later that year. There were serious and legitimate doubts as to whether this game would be any different.
It was brutally hot. I mean, so hot you could spit and it would evaporate before it hit the ground.
These were two really good teams with an enormous amount of talent playing a very physical brand of football. It was exhausting to watch. I can only imagine how exhausting it must have been to play.
Auburn kicked off and LSU drove 80 yards on 14 plays and scored a touchdown. My eyes were rolled so far back into my head, I almost didn’t see LSU miss the extra point. It seemed irrelevant at the time but turned out to be pretty important.
Auburn got the ball and drove 69 yards on 14 plays and kicked a field goal. LSU drove 55 yards on their next possession and answered with a field goal.
Those were the last points scored that day.
The game turned into a heavyweight brawl. One team punched and the other counterpunched. One offense made a play and the other defense shut it down. Every drive and every play became more and more intense as time began to dwindle away.
Auburn got the ball at its own 40-yard line with 6:37 remaining. The Tigers moved it to the LSU 28 and faced a fourth and 12. Jason Campbell dropped back and found Courtney Taylor for 14 yards. Three plays later he hit Taylor for a 16-yard touchdown and tied the game 9-9 with 1:14 to play.
John Vaughn missed the extra point, but a penalty was called on Ronnie Prude for leaping up and coming down on the line of scrimmage. Vaughn got a second chance and snuck it inside the left upright.
Campbell was a different quarterback after that day. He played with confidence and precision leading the Tigers to an SEC championship and undefeated season. Tuberville proved he could be an elite coach and Auburn proved it could compete for a national championship.
What a game.