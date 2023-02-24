Auburn missed out on a golden opportunity over the weekend to bolster its resume for the NCAA Tournament, losing to Vanderbilt 67-65 on a last-second shot. The Tigers fell to 18-9 (8-6 SEC).
Despite the loss, every major projection still has Auburn solidly in the tournament as a No. 9 seed. That's the good news.
The bad news is the Tigers have backed themselves into a corner and are playing their way into a bubble team. Their remaining schedule consists of a home game against Ole Miss, a trip to Alabama, a trip to Kentucky and a home game against Tennessee.
The Rebels are one of the worst teams in the conference. The Tide are clearly the best team in the league and are blowing out opponents at home. The Wildcats are definitely beatable, but Auburn hasn't won there since 1988. The Volunteers are exceptional defensively, but a team the Tigers should handle at home.
I don't believe Auburn can afford to go 1-3 down the stretch. Now, I actually believe they need to win two of the final three. One way or another, the Tigers have trimmed their margin of error down to practically zero.
Bruce Pearl is long past "figuring things out" and this Auburn team has, without question, established who it is. That is exceedingly inconsistent with difficulty scoring especially from behind the arc.
The past two games are a perfect example. The same team that ran a good Missouri team straight out of the gym, 89-56, lost to mediocre teams Georgia, West Virginia and Vanderbilt on the road.
The only two players who have been remotely reliable are Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. It's anybody's guess what the production will be from Jaylin Williams, Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson. Unfortunately, the only consistency is on the negative getting nothing from Zep Jasper or any of the highly touted freshmen.
Honestly, I give Pearl a tremendous amount of credit for even having the Tigers in as good a position as they are. This team could easily be having a woeful season. Instead, it's simply below the high standard that has been set the last five years.
I'm certainly hoping Auburn can sneak its way into the big tournament, because it’s the kind of team that could get hot and make a run. Every game the Tigers have played has been close with the vast majority of their losses coming by single digits. It really doesn't matter what I think, it all comes down to the committee.
However, it doesn't take Joey Brackets to see the Tigers’ future. If they go 3-1, they're in. If they go 2-2, they're most probably in with at least one win in the SEC Tournament. If they go 1-3, they might get in with a deep run in the SEC tournament.
It's always an uncomfortable position to leave your fate in the hands of the committee. Auburn could remove all doubt by simply holding home court and winning a couple of games in the conference tournament which is a reasonable expectation.
Unfortunately, I'm very confident it won't be nearly that simple.
Andy Graham is a co-host of Auburn Blitz, which airs everyday at 1 p.m. on WKGA.