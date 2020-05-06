My brother and I had an opportunity to ride over to Atlanta to watch Auburn take on Tennessee in the Georgia Dome in 2004. My brother-in-law was able to finagle some tickets (thank you Chris Champion) and it still ranks in my top 10 games ever attended.
It was special for a lot of reasons.
First and foremost, it was a championship game. The Tigers had not won an SEC championship since 1989. Auburn was the best team with the best record in 1993 but was ineligible to participate.
Secondly, the game was immensely special because it was connected to an immensely special season. The Tigers went undefeated, rising to every challenge and practically mauling the entire schedule. It was one of the closest-knit teams ever to grace the Plains. The uniqueness of those “Hard Fightin’ Soldiers” may never be duplicated.
Finally, it was my first and only trip to the Georgia Dome.
No. 8 Auburn traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, in October of 2004 and embarrassed No. 10 Tennessee, 34-10, in front of a sellout crowd and a national audience. Ronnie Brown famously bulldozed Volunteer safety Jason Allen on his way into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. It knocked Allen’s helmet off and beautifully foreshadowed the beat down that would ensue.
This was the rematch and there was a lot riding on it. Auburn was undefeated. Oklahoma was undefeated and USC was undefeated.
The No. 1 Trojans were playing a sorry unranked UCLA team and struggling while No. 3 Auburn and No. 15 Tennessee were playing each other. No. 2 Oklahoma played a decent, but unranked Colorado team later that night in the Big XII title game.
Two of the three teams would go on to play for the national championship. The jury was still out or was supposedly still out.
The Vols were looking to play spoiler and desperately wanted to redeem themselves due to their previous performance.
Auburn came out guns blazing, completing a 56-yard pass to Courtney Taylor on the first play from scrimmage. The Tigers were in the end zone in four plays and the game couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. It was 14-0 before Tennessee even had a first down.
I don’t want to say we got cocky, but everyone in our section knew the rout was on, including those wearing creamsicle orange. To be honest, I don’t have any doubt that it would have been, but the Tigers kept the Volunteers in it with some uncharacteristically sloppy play.
Auburn punter Kody Bliss inexplicably dropped the snap on a punt late in the first quarter giving Tennessee a short field and an easy tuochdown. Jason Campbell threw an interception in the end zone from the Vol 11-yard line right before halftime.
Auburn was up 21-7 going into the half, but it should have been a lot worse.
The second half was kind of crazy. Auburn’s stellar defense broke down at times, giving up gobs of yards to Tennessee running back Gerald Riggs. Ole Smokey battled back tying the game, 21-21, but Campbell and the Tigers had an answer for every charge.
Campbell was brilliant completing 27 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He would not let Auburn fall.
USC went on to defeat UCLA, 29-24, and Oklahoma destroyed Colorado, 42-3. Auburn took care of UT, 38-28, and was the odd man out for the national championship game. The Tigers finished the season undefeated winning the Sugar Bowl and USC obliterated Oklahoma for the national title 55-19.
I hated the BCS then and I still hate the BCS to this day.