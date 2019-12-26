First of all, I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
I love this time of year spending the holidays with family and friends. While I try to celebrate the birth, life and death of Jesus Christ every single day of my life, it’s wonderful that millions of other people acknowledge it as well if even for one day.
What do I want for Christmas? Well, you’re too kind to ask, but I’m already blessed far more than I deserve. Of course, now you mentioned it there is one thing I’ve had my eye on lately. I’m not greedy.
All I want for Christmas is an Outback Bowl win for the Auburn Tigers.
The senior class consisting of guys like Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson deserve to go out with a victory. They’ve given their all on the Plains and have always led by example. Their leadership will be sorely missed next season.
The Tigers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Tampa, Florida on New Year’s Day. This will actually be the first ever meeting between the two teams.
In his third year in Minneapolis, coach P.J. Fleck has done an outstanding job improving every year and leading the Gophers to a 10-2 mark this year. When comparing the overall season statistics, Auburn and Minnesota look practically identical on both sides of the ball.
The Gophers average 426 yards per game and the Tigers average 421. The Gophers average 34.3 points per game and the Tigers average 34 ppg. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for almost 3000 yards 28 TD and only six INT. The Gophers have a 1,000-yard running back in Rodney Smith and two 1,000-yard receivers in Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson.
Probably more surprising to everyone, Minnesota’s defense is actually statistically better than Auburn’s. The Gophers give up 313 total yards per game while Auburn gives up 324. On paper, this game looks like a stalemate.
However, let’s provide some context. Minnesota plays in the Big Ten. Auburn plays in the SEC. The Gophers’ opponents combined record was 71-76. The Tigers’ opponents combined record was 92-56. Outside of Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin, Minnesota played an All-Star lineup of Leonard’s Losers. It also lost to Iowa and Wisconsin, by the way.
Bowl games don’t always go according to plan.
It has a lot to do with motivation and a lot can happen between Christmas and New Year’s. By all indications, Auburn is highly motivated and determined to finish the season right. That notion was exemplified by Derrick Brown’s announcement he will play despite being a projected top NFL draft pick.
I’ve also mentioned the 10-win plateau a few times before. The Tigers have finished a season with 10 or more wins only 14 times in school history. They’ve accomplished that feat five times since 2004.
Auburn is regularly considered to be one of the top 15 college football programs of all time. That’s tremendous, but to move into the top 10 the Tigers need to be more consistent. That all starts with a victory over Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.
When the Tigers have 10 wins at the end of a “disappointing” season, they’re on the right track.