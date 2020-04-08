There is absolutely no question the year 2020 will be remembered. Unfortunately, it will be remembered just as much for everything that didn’t happen, as much as everything that did.
This coming Saturday was scheduled to be the culmination of Auburn’s spring practice. The Tigers were supposed to be in Jordan-Hare Stadium conducting a scrimmage on national television. This would have been the first opportunity to get a sneak peek at the new offense under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Obviously, spring games are usually pretty vanilla, but I was definitely looking forward to seeing quarterback Bo Nix a year older and hopefully a year wiser. I was looking forward to seeing the revamped offensive line, blue-chip running back Tank Bigsby and some other stars of the future.
Oh well, time to move on.
Honestly, the biggest disappointment for canceling A-Day is missing out on celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Auburn’s national championship in 2010. There was a celebration scheduled after the scrimmage Saturday to honor that team and season.
It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. The (possibly future Sen.) Tommy Tuberville era ended on a sour note in 2008 with a 5-7 record. Gene Chizik was hired from Iowa State and Auburn definitely improved in his first year at the helm.
Junior college transfer quarterback Cam Newton had tremendous hype but looked fairly pedestrian during the spring game. However, he was quickly named the starting quarterback after A-Day. I was excited, but skeptical.
The Tigers opened the season against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves took the opening kick and ran eight plays but stalled at midfield. Auburn ran five plays and punted. ASU then proceeded to go 82 yards on six plays and scored a touchdown. The extra point was blocked.
I was not happy.
The Tigers eventually settled in and it was obvious Newton had a strong arm. Late in the second quarter, he took off and effortlessly ran 71 yards like a gazelle untouched for a touchdown. It was Arkansas State, but it was still blatantly obvious he was an otherworldly type athlete.
Auburn won 52-26 and the race was on.
There were so many memorable games, plays and players that season. There were blowouts, photo finishes and all points in between.
The night Newton seemingly leapt 10 yards in the air like Superman into the end zone against South Carolina happened right in front of me. There was the “Heisman” run against LSU, The touchdown reception against Ole Miss, the shootout against Arkansas, the multiple opposing quarterbacks knocked out of the game and the comeback against Alabama. Then there was the dismantling of USC in the SEC title game and, of course, the national championship.
Newton and Nick Fairley got all the headlines and rightly so, but football is a team game. Michael Dyer and Onterio McCalebb ran for a combined 1,903 yards. Darvin Adams and Terrel Zachary had a combined 1,568 yards receiving. Emory Blake and Philip Lutzenkirchen caught 13 touchdown passes between them. The defense wasn’t great, but it led the SEC in rushing defense and got after the quarterback.
It was an incredible year and a wonderful team full of players deserving to be honored. They’ll have their moment soon enough and I’m looking forward to it.