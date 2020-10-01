It seemed like every talking head on every sports channel was picking the trendy upset of Kentucky over Auburn. I was told repeatedly that this 2020 Wildcat team was probably the best Mark Stoops has produced in the Bluegrass. The offensive line was well represented among the All-SEC teams and purported to be one of, if not the best, in the conference.
QB Terry Wilson was coming off a very serious injury but had already proved to be an extremely dangerous dual threat when healthy. The UK defensive line was full of veterans and the secondary was statistically one of the best in the nation last year. After watching the game Saturday, I don't think a single assertion about the Wildcats was incorrect. Therefore, it shouldn't come as any surprise Auburn "struggled" to defeat a ranked conference opponent by 16 points.
Obviously, this being the first game of the season there's a lot to digest about how the game unfolded. I was really impressed with a lot of the things Auburn did and I was also very concerned with other things.
The Tigers, like everyone else, didn't have a spring practice and had several COVID-related interruptions of fall practice. The offensive line is almost completely rebuilt and the defensive line has a whole host of new faces. At least now we have a baseline on which to compare the next nine games.
Was this a traditional opening game full of typical mistakes that can easily be corrected or did we see troubling signs of significant problems ahead?
For example, Kentucky moved the ball at will in the first half with four drives of 11, 10, 9 and 11 plays. Only one of them resulted in points, which is good, but the AU defense was porous at best. The ’Cats converted 8 of their 12 third downs in the first half.
On the other hand, Kevin Steele made some terrific adjustments at halftime and the AU defense held Kentucky to four plays or less on five of their seven possessions in the second half. The Tigers went into a prevent on the final drive keeping everything in front and running the clock out.
Which defense is a better representation of what the Tigers will look like for the rest of the season? I certainly hope the one from the final 30 minutes, but it's going to be fascinating to find out.
On the other side of the ball, Auburn had a second and 1, 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 in consecutive plays in the second quarter and could not manage to gain one yard. They ran the ball twice and threw it once. It was an all too familiar occurrence for the Tiger running game in recent years. Was it simply due to a missed assignment on the O-line that can easily be corrected or was it a troubling harbinger of things to come. Again, we'll find out this week and in the weeks to come. I find it hard to believe that Auburn will have great success this year if Bo Nix continues to be the leading rusher. The age-old cliché says teams make the biggest amount of progress from game one to game two. Rest assured, Auburn and Georgia both have an enormous amount of room to get better.