The Auburn football season has come to an end and, unfortunately, I’m left with an all-too-familiar feeling of disappointment.
A 9-4 record isn’t terrible by any stretch of the imagination especially considering the Tigers played the most difficult schedule in the country by many estimations. The predominant frustration — as we have discussed many times before — continues to be embarrassing offensive performances against quality opponents.
Auburn failed to gain more than 290 total yards in any of their four losses. In this day and age of college football, that is abysmal. The defense kept the team in every game and gave the offense multiple opportunities, but to no avail.
The Tigers were dominated on both lines of scrimmage in the Outback Bowl by a very good Minnesota team that finished the year with 11 wins.
It was a very poor showing on both sides of the ball. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is now 2-5 in bowl games and seems ill-equipped when it comes to preparation for postseason. Six straight years of at least four losses is more than a trend. It’s now becoming an expectation.
Apathy is one of the worst things that can happen to a college football program. Auburn isn’t there yet, but it’s on a dangerous path at the moment.
As always, there are reasons to be excited about next year.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix set several freshmen records and has enough talent, skill and leadership to be a championship quarterback. A number of talented skill position players return and plenty of highly touted freshman will be itching to make an impact early in their careers. Kevin Steele has proven he will put a quality defense on the field year in and year out. The defense loses a lot, but the coaches have recruited extremely well and I don’t expect a big drop-off.
The two biggest factors going into next year are the offensive line and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Auburn will replace four starters on the O-line. Considering that position group has been a liability the last two years, let’s hope that’s a good thing.
There’s no question the Tigers are at their best when they can run the football effectively and consistently. That has been a major problem the last two years. The inability to convert on third-and-short this past season was inexcusable and was a prime example of why the offense struggled so mightily.
Morris is the other wildcard going into 2020. Everyone knows about the close and long-standing friendship between he and Malzahn, but no one truly knows what his impact will be.
Will Morris call plays? Will Malzahn call plays? Will it be some amalgam of the two? (Please say no.
Malzahn has given the offense over to an assistant before and then taken it back. He vowed to never give it up again. While Morris admittedly runs the same basic offense as Malzahn, his version is far more pass-oriented than Malzahn’s run-oriented approach. They could come together with great chemistry and benefit Auburn’s offense with the best of both worlds.
There could also be a power struggle behind-the-scenes with the offense chasing its tail all season. Of course, if the Tigers don’t block and tackle well, it won’t really matter.
For the record, I like Morris and I think he’ll do well, but it is so Auburn to pin their hopes on a guy who went 4-20 the last two years as a head coach.
The only thing more Auburn would be for it to work like a charm… For a year.