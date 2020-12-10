Over the last eight years, I've had an incredible opportunity to do something I love and enjoy. I have gotten paid to talk about sports for an hour or two every day. During that time, I've said some things in the moment I regret. It's the nature of the business. Conversations get heated from time to time and instantaneous reactions don't always come out right or truly reflect one's mindset. Gus Malzahn said something in his press conference after the game on Saturday that lit social media ablaze. Responding to a question about what there was left to play for this year, he said the goal would now be to go 6-4. To win the final game against Mississippi State next Saturday. It was a logical statement no one would have remembered if he would've stopped there. He didn't. Malzahn then essentially said if Auburn had played a normal nonconference schedule this would be considered a "solid" year. Malzahn has since clarified his comments by saying he isn't satisfied with this season and the expectation at Auburn is always to win championships.
It's possible Malzahn just responded to a random question and didn't put a lot of thought into his answer. His words may not have come out right or truly reflect what he was intending to say. It happens, trust me. It's also possible he meant exactly what he said, but tried to walk it back because of all the negative reaction.
After having some time to contemplate it, here's the truth of the matter. Whether it was intentional or not, misinterpretation or simply misguided, Malzahn was correct — 9-4 and 8-5 seasons are "solid.” That is exactly what the Tigers have been over the last seven years.
Auburn has been a "solid" program under Malzahn. I, like so many, have been lamenting the program's inconsistency, but we're actually incredibly consistent. Unfortunately, it's consistently mediocre or just "solid,” but it's consistent. Gus has not posted a losing season in eight years on the Plains. He is the only Tiger coach to do that in modern history. That's incredibly "solid.” I can go back into practically every season and come up with a plausible excuse why a game here or there didn't go Auburn's way. It might've been an injury to a key player or a recruiting bust or maybe even bad luck, but it's always something. The Tigers play one of the more difficult schedules in all of college football every single year. Despite all the excuses, the program remains "solid" just unable to rise above it.
There's nothing wrong with being "solid.” Dozens and dozens of programs across the country would kill to be "solid" year in and year out. Auburn has had several stretches of being elite over the years. Pat Dye won four SEC titles. Terry Bowden won 20 straight games. Tommy Tuberville went undefeated and played for two SEC titles. Gene Chizik won a national title. Gus Malzahn won an SEC title. The problem has always been maintaining that elite status. "Solid" is comfortable and reassuring, but it isn't elite and it's never going to be elite. If Auburn replaces Malzahn, there's no guarantee the next guy will be up to the challenge, but at this point I'm willing to take the risk. "Solid" just isn't good enough anymore.
