It’s hard to ask for help.
I’m guilty as anything.
I’ll do all the work I can possibly handle on my own for hours on end before I ask a member of my newsroom to help me get something finished. I’m still figuring out that whole delegating thing.
I will struggle to open a pickle jar for about seven minutes before I ask my boyfriend to step in.
It’s sad, really. The worst is when he catches me in the kitchen, working up half a sweat with my T-shirt functioning as some sort of a wrench.
“Do you need some help?”
“I got it. Just give me a minute.”
Why, oh why, in the world don’t I just say, yes, sweet man, open the dang pickles? I’m just stubborn, I guess.
Besides that, I’ll bottle up my emotions for as many days as possible leading up to their expiration date — the day I finally explode.
Maybe it’s being raised by a mother who never complained; maybe it’s just in my blood; maybe it’s a trait I adopted from someone along the way.
But I refuse to ask for help even when I know I desperately need it.
It’s just the way I am but it’s something I’m getting better at. All we can be sure of in this life is we just have to honest and try our best and everything will be OK, and that’s what I try to do day in and day out.
I don’t know the answers to a lot of things. The unrest amongst our nation right now is unsettling and I don’t have an answer.
It hurts and it’s ugly. So many are grieving and others are scared. The world feels so uncertain and it’s nearly too much to bear.
One thing I do know is we can’t suppress our emotions during this time and we have to ask for help.
Whatever battle you’re fighting, whatever emotions you’re feeling, please ask for help.
Reach out to a friend and let them lend you an ear. That’s what they’re there for.
Make an appointment with a counselor or psychiatrist and talk it out.
Write out all your emotions on a notebook or an app on your phone and get it all out. Even if you never share it with another soul, it’s a way to get your feelings out and uncloud your mind.
The future is so foggy and we’re all a little uncertain what it looks like.
It’s OK to feel the things you’re feeling but bottling up your feelings is a recipe for disaster.
Don’t be too proud or too afraid to reach out for help. Plus, when someone asks if they can do anything for you, don’t say no. Let them open the dang pickles — metaphorically.
Someone is always there for you, whether it’s a friend, a notebook or the Lord.
All you have to do is speak up and ask them to listen.