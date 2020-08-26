Fall camp has begun in the loveliest Village on the Plain as it has around the Southeastern Conference and so far, so good. The Tigers practiced four times during the week and ran a 92-play scrimmage Saturday.
We are now officially one month away from Auburn kicking off against Kentucky on Sept. 26 in Jordan Hare Stadium. Obviously, this season is going to be unlike any other we have ever experienced before, but even if there were no mitigating circumstances the Tigers would still be a huge mystery. They have a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris. They have a new offensive line coach in Jack Bicknell Jr. They have to replace four starters on the offensive line and six of the top 10 tacklers from a season ago.
The Tigers have recruited very well over the last four years and have a lot of talent at a lot of different positions. Of course, most everyone in the SEC has talent. What separates good teams from great teams is being able to utilize that talent and maximize its production.
Coach Gus Malzahn took back over the play-calling duties in 2019 and hired Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator in name only. The offense struggled mightily against the best teams in the SEC and looked quite mundane against a good Minnesota team in the Outback Bowl. Malzahn’s pal Morris was fired at Arkansas for essentially taking a terrible team and making them worse. Morris now, supposedly, has complete control of the Auburn offense.
I honestly don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but at least it’s something different. I truly believe the Tigers have the skill position players to compete with anyone in the country. Malzahn and his staff have brought in wide receivers that are among the fastest in the country and can go up and get the football. They have brought in highly touted running backs with power and speed. They have even landed an array of four-star tight ends, but where they have lagged behind their competition is along the offensive line.
If you cannot win the line of scrimmage, you are not going to win a lot of football games. That is an immutable fact that has always been true and will always be true. Auburn is going to succeed or fail this year because of the guys in the trenches.
Bo Nix is a smart, athletic quarterback with great leadership ability. However, he won’t complete very many passes while lying flat on his back. Outside of Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson, most human running backs look great when they don’t see a defender until 5 or 6 yards downfield and look pedestrian when a defensive tackle meets them in the backfield. The once-dominant Tiger running game has been anything but the last two seasons against real competition.
The bad news is Auburn has to replace four starters up front. The good news is Auburn gets to replace four starters up front. This seems like a recurring problem under Malzahn. I think he tries to build the house from the outside in. All those skill players make for a beautiful exterior but without a solid foundational offensive line, there are always going to be unseemly cracks in the structure.
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.