It’s that time of year when The Outlook starts thumbing through the archives in preparation for its ‘Year in Review’ section. Looking back this year, we got off to the wrong start on covering the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 10, we wrote our first local piece of pandemic coverage: “Local schools take illness precautions,” on new Alexander City Schools’ hand-washing recommendations. The story ran inside the paper, without a photo.
On March 11, our local editorial read: “we’re not going to scare anyone by writing about the coronavirus.” Needless to say, we did not keep that promise.
We didn’t know then – nobody really did – how quickly everything would develop.
Fast-forward to today, and we’re heading full-throttle into a holiday travel-fueled second peak. Earlier this month, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that Americans are headed for dark times this January. On Monday, Alabama set yet another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 10% more patients than the week prior.
The difference between last March and what awaits us in 2021 is that we have an idea of what’s coming — these struggles have precedent.
Rather than becoming complacent about the pandemic, it’s time to rekindle some of that April community spirit. We’re better prepared and we know what it takes to survive. We all need to do what it takes to get through to the brighter days ahead.