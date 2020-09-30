The heart of a city is its downtown and Main Street Alexander City deserves all the praise and recognition it got Monday for the tremendous effort being made to revitalize and grow Alexander City’s historic district.
Main Street Alabama yearly awards Main Street-designated communities with awards of excellence in a variety of categories and our very own organization earned three of those this year.
The Outlook couldn’t be more proud of this community and this nonprofit for its ability to help downtown thrive. Director Stacey Jeffcoat has the heart and enthusiasm for the job and is dedicated to improving quality of life for visitors, residents and local business owners.
At Monday’s awards reception, Main Street Alabama board president Lisa Miller applauded Jeffcoat, the Main Street board and the entire community for excelling in Main Street’s mission.
The mission of Main Street works on a four-pronged approach that tackles economic development, aesthetics, special events and community pride, while working collaboratively with our city entities toward a shared goal.
Main Street Alexander City is not a part of the city umbrella but works closely with its employees, which was evident in two of the received honors. Between the communitywide branding scope and the city’s countless contributions to the organization and its projects, it’s fitting the City of Alexander City earned the Main Street Hero award.
Our downtown is for everyone and The Outlook thanks Jeffcoat and organizations like Main Street that continue to work hard to improve the place we live and make it even better than it already is.