Christmas Eve, 1968, the Apollo Lunar mission was orbiting the moon with astronauts Colonels Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Jim Anders onboard. On the third lunar orbit, Borman transmitted this Christmas message back to earth:
"Give us, Oh God, the vision which to see Thy love in the world in spite of human failure. Give us the faith to trust Thy goodness in spite of our ignorance and weakness. Give us the knowledge that we may continue to pray with understanding hearts, and show us what each one of us can do to set forward the coming of the day of universal peace. Amen.”
Then on the ninth orbit as their black and white TV cameras beamed grainy images back to earth the crew read from Genesis 1: 1-10: "In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form and void and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, 'Let there be light', and there was light and God saw the light and the light was good, and God divided the light and darkness. And God called the light day, and called the darkness night, And the evening and the morning were the first day...”
In this modern day of wars and daily violence let us remember and try earnestly to apply Col. Frank Borman's inspiring words from Apollo 8 being mindful of true reason for the season.
