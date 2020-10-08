The college football coaching profession has been evolving rapidly over the last 30 years. It used to be the norm for a good head coach to spend 20 years at a school with varying degrees of success. However, when salaries started to skyrocket, fans and administrations began to lose patience far more quickly.
According to “Business Insider,” the average tenure for an NCAA FBS football coach was 3.8 years in 2017. Anyone achieving anything remotely close to a decade of stability should count his blessings and be commended for his longevity. The year 2020 represents Gus Malzahn’s eighth season on The Plains.
It’s always interesting to reflect back on games throughout Auburn history and realize how much more significance a game represented than was actually understood in the moment.
In 1998, Terry Bowden was coming off a one-point loss to Peyton Manning and Tennessee in the SEC title game. QB Dameyune Craig set records throwing the football that year and the Tigers beat Clemson in a bowl game. They opened the ’98 season getting shut out 0-19 at home by Virginia. At the time, it just seemed like an ugly loss to a pretty good team. In retrospect, it was a clear sign of disaster ahead. Bowden would resign after a 1-5 start.
Tommy Tuberville assembled one of the most talented rosters in Auburn history and had a tremendous run from 2002-2006. He changed offensive coordinators at the end of 2007 and beat Mississippi State 3-2 in Starkville to begin the ’08 season 3-0. It was an absurd display of offense but rationalized as great defense at the time. I was just happy the Tigers won, although there really were no winners in that game. Looking back, that was probably the game that started Tuberville on his road out of the Loveliest Village.
A loss to Vanderbilt three games later confirmed his peril and an embarrassing 0-36 Iron Bowl cemented his exit. Tuberville would resign at the end of the year.
Everyone always points to the utter debacle against Texas A&M in 2012 as the moment Gene Chizik lost his job, but his gallop to demise actually began a few weeks earlier against Arkansas. The, let’s say, eccentric John L. Smith had taken over the Hogs as a last resort after Bobby Petrino’s ill-fated motorcycle ride. The Razorbacks were dreadful, but still managed to beat the Tigers 24-7. Sure, it was painfully evident Chizik had lost the team against the Aggies, but the loss to Arkansas proved the entire AU coaching staff was clueless.
To be perfectly honest, there are so many games under Malzahn I could use as an example of a colossal blunder. The sheer volume prevents me from going into more detail and, therefore, proves the point. It doesn’t erase his SEC title and national championship game appearance in 2013 or the SEC title game in 2017. He’s done a lot of good things, but the program simply is not anywhere close to where it should be after seven years. I’m not saying Malzahn will resign at the end of the season or be fired. I am saying that I believe last Saturday’s game against Georgia will be looked back on in years to come as one of dubious significance.