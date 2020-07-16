Dear Editor,
The United Way Mobile Food Pantry went great Wednesday morning in Dadeville. We had cars lined up at 7 a.m. The East Alabama Food Bank sent 150 boxes of can goods, 150 boxes of fresh produce, 150 gallons of milk and 300 frozen packs of meat.
I want to make thank Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith for sending his wife, Joyce, his police officers, fire department and councilmember Brownie Caldwell to help. I also want to thank the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office for supporting the event and sending volunteers as well as United Way agencies: Camp ASCCA, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, Domestic Violence Intervention Center, Food Bank of East Alabama and the D.A.R.E. officers.
We had total of 37 volunteers who all worked out in the heat to put the boxes in the car trunks. Truly blessed to bring this to our community. Thank you to all.
Sharon Fuller
Lake Martin Area United Way director