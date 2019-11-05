Heartfelt thanks goes to all who came out in freezing temperatures to help make the 2019 Lake Martin Resource Association Renew our Rivers Lake Martin cleanup held Friday and Saturday a huge success. More than 220 volunteers participated in this annual event and removed more than 650 large bags of trash from the shoreline of Lake Martin as well as 300-plus bags of roadside litter from adjacent roadways.
The roadsides cleaned included heavily-traveled roadways surrounding and leading to Lake Martin. The volunteers filled dumpsters located at Wind Creek State Park (three), Kowaliga boat ramp, Union boat ramp and Real Island Marina. More than 75 tires and various other large items were included. Boats that were provided by volunteers, LMRA, Alabama Power Company, Lake Martin Dock Company and Towboat Lake Martin were loaded with heavy bags filled with trash, large pieces of beaded Styrofoam, automobile tires and other large items. When fully loaded they moved slowly to Wind Creek Park Marina where Wind Creek personnel then off loaded the trash into dumpsters provided by Advanced Disposal. Park superintendent Bruce Adams once again supported this annual event in an outstanding manner by providing personnel and equipment to off load the trash.
On Saturday, Wind Creek was filled with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, as well as third- and fourth-grade students from Stephens Elementary School accompanied by parents and Stephens art teacher Ms. Debra Griffith. These youngsters, armed with bags and orange trash pickers, picked up litter throughout the park stopping periodically to enjoy the park’s attractive playground.
Helping in the success of this year’s event was a group of students from Central Alabama Community College. Brett Pritchett was accompanied by many student-athletes, and other clubs and organizations came out in large numbers to pitch in wherever needed.
Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson again provided an outlet for the automobile tires by sending county personnel to pick them up for recycling.
The event concluded at noon on Saturday and was followed by a delicious hot dog cookout which was sponsored by Alabama Power Shoreline Management and Dirt Road Gourmet. Volunteers were available to serve all the hungry youngsters and adults who had survived the chilly temperatures and hard work.
This is the 15th annual LMRA Renew our Rivers and each year the participation has grown and the results have increased. This is due, in a big way, to the great support and media coverage we receive from Lake magazine editor Betsy Iler, Lake Martin Living editor Amy Passaretti, as well as TPI reporters Cliff Williams, Gabrielle Jansen and Carmen Rodgers. The “Golden Picker” prize introduced by Lake created a lot of excitement and offers a huge opportunity to build on for the 2020 event.
Lake Martin is without a doubt the cleanest lake in the South, and with the continued help from all these committed, dedicated volunteers, we will be able to keep it that way.