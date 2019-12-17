Angels come in all shapes and sizes.
“Stop, stop!”
To my right, a woman runs out onto a street where a car and pickup truck are aggressively accelerating away from a nearby traffic light.
Her arms wave wildly overhead as if to make her body appear even larger. Shoulders and body squared toward the oncoming traffic, she is not giving up her ground. Her voice echoes off narrow buildings with the terror only a parent instantly recognizes.
The traffic pauses, and so do the sounds of life around us. The woman, dressed in an animal print top and black rubber boots, is looking to the other side of the street.
To my left, I see a man scooping up a small boy and racing back to the safety of the other side. A small car seat is tossed aside, abandoned when the man realized what was happening. The two jump back behind the protection of a silver pickup truck.
The small boy, now safely in the arms of his dad, deeply burrows his head into the flannel shirt of his dad’s shoulders.
The woman makes her way back to the other side of the road where a group of friends waits. I can see she is shaken. Her friends hug her, thank her and kiss her.
Back across the street, the man is speaking with his son, at times holding the boy’s face in his large hands so they two can connect eyes.
From where I am standing, all I can hear are small passages escaping over the sound of the resumed traffic.
“Never, never,” seem to be repeating themes followed by extended and deep hugs.
About 50 feet of asphalt separate the boy and the woman who saved his life by putting herself in danger. At no point was she going to give up her ground to save the boy’s life. Adrenaline is most likely still powerfully pulsating through her body.
Her actions were selfless instinct, most likely those of someone never considering the danger to herself, but instead singly focusing on pain or death of a small child.
Today’s world is hyper-charged with people spouting hurtful words toward others based on everything from failing to signal a lane change in traffic to one’s choice of a political candidate. Unfortunately, we seem to be focusing more on what pushes us apart rather than what brings us together. And a pot of boiling separation soup never tastes good.
The man, with the boy in his arms, walks across the street to the woman. The boy gives her a hug next one, followed by the dad.
“I was a bad boy,” I hear the little boy say.
Soon his eyes spot Christmas decorations in a nearby window. A tree is dressed with blinking lights and decorated with boxes with bows below. The boy’s imagination is thinking of that magical day only a week or so ahead on the calendar.
Fortunately for him, angels also wear animal print tops and black rubber boots.