A couple of years ago I bought a pickup truck.
Susan and I then wanted to start camping, so we bought a camper. We got everything hooked up then went camping.
For some reason I just couldn’t get comfortable with the way it drove. I used to drive an 18-wheeler for a living, but I wasn’t comfortable with the camper.
I started studying everything. I checked on the weight distribution system, the hitch, the truck payload, the tongue weight and everything I could think of. I called several of the manufactures to make sure I had everything hooked up right. Then I called the truck customer service to check I had everything I needed and I was within the weight limits.
After talking to the representative for a while she asked me a very pointed question, she asked, “Have you read the owner’s manual?”
I ashamedly had to answer, “No.”
Worse than that, I really hadn’t even looked at the owner’s manual. I immediately realized I was not the first person she had asked that question. I even asked her if she had asked others the same thing.
She sighed and said, “Every day.”
She then told me what page to go to so I could find the answer to my question then she recommended I mark it so I could reference back if I needed to.
After I got off the phone, it dawned on me the Lord might want to ask some of us the same question. Have we read the owner’s manual?
We are going through different situations and we turn to our friends, neighbors and sometimes even to the Lord. Except we never pick up His Word, the owner’s manual.
You got marital problems? Go to the Word. You got financial problems? Go to the Word. You got problems at work? Go to the Word. You got any problem? Go to God’s Word and get the answer.
Romans 3:2 (NIV) — (2) Much in every way! First of all, they have been entrusted with the very words of God. Romans 15:4 (NLT) — (4) Such things were written in the Scriptures long ago to teach us.
And the Scriptures give us hope and encouragement as we wait patiently for God’s promises to be fulfilled.
After I got off the phone I thanked the wonderful lady for her help and her patience. Then I looked up to the Lord and thanked Him for His patience and His Word to guide my life.
Bro. Wayne Cowhick is pastor at Alexander City Methodist Church and a regular faith columnist for The Outlook.