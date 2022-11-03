Last Friday, the final rock ‘n’ roll pioneer passed away at age 87.
Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard all crossed the way over the past few years, but the wildest one of them all was still there – even calling one of his final albums “Last Man Standing”: Jerry Lee Lewis. But now, the one they called Killer is gone.
If rock rebellion could be captured by a single person, I believe Jerry Lee Lewis was the complete embodiment of it. He approached both the sacred and the profane with the same energy and made defiance of established norms his brand.
Jerry Lee was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, a small town in Concordia parish bordering the state of Mississippi. His cousins, Mickey Gilley and Jimmy Swaggart also grew up nearby and all of them played piano in church.
He had originally planned to become a preacher. In fact, he spent time in the seminary and had prepared to serve the Lord as a career. However, his rave-up versions of gospel tunes gave the seminary’s leadership pause – if not a coronary – and they kicked him out of Bible college.
How rock and roll is that?
“I didn’t graduate,” he once said. “I was asked to leave for playing ‘My God Is Real’ boogie-woogie style, rock ’n’ roll style. I figured that’s the way it needed to be played.”
Jerry Lee made a living next by selling sewing machines door-to-door. But at night, Mr. Lewis played in bars and roadhouses around the Southeast and polished his trademark style: barrelhouse boogie-woogie, country, gospel, and a truly wild invention all his own that involved kicking over the piano bench and doing handstands on the keys – imitated years later by many others including Elton John in his younger days.
Jerry Lee’s father sold 33 dozen eggs to finance his son’s trip to make his big shot at recording. One day in November 1956, when he was 21 years old, he walked into Sun Studio in Memphis and told Sam Phillips that he was demanding an audition. Phillips had just sold Elvis Presley’s contract to RCA Victor – and while Phillips may have initially thought he was flush with cash, he needed the next Elvis to walk through the door.
That’s exactly what happened with Jerry Lee. He joined a Sun Records stable that also included Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis was a great artist to headline that roster.
His first single was a rockabilly-styled version of Ray Price’s country hit “Crazy Arms.” While it was a hit in the South, the next cover – “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” – would rattle the very foundation of the music industry when it sold six million copies and became one of the biggest selling records in rock history.
Jerry Lee now went from obscurity to becoming a direct challenger to Elvis on radios and jukeboxes everywhere. In 1957, Sun put out Jerry Lee’s cover of Otis Blackwell’s sexually charged “Great Balls of Fire,” which was considered obscene at the time but became his second-biggest hit.
Jerry Lee’s style included beating the left-hand keys insistently while ripping through the right hand notes with powerful glissandos, a technique that the New York Times called a “scorching performing style [that] suited his material.” Lewis sweated, he howled, he grunted, he screamed. The records sold.
The fast living and performing of the “devil’s music” nearly took Jerry Lee off the radar completely when, in 1958, it was discovered that he was married to his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown – and not only that, he wasn’t even divorced from his second wife when he took this child to be his third one!
Busted back down to county fairs and small clubs, Jerry Lee needed redemption. And he found it in country music.
Smash Records, an offshoot of the larger and more powerful Mercury Records, had a growing country music division. Smash/Mercury signed Lewis in 1963 and suggested Jerry Lee record some straight country.
These country releases really show the incredible range of Jerry Lee Lewis. He could make you cry in your beer with songs like “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” from 1968, and honky-tonkers like “39 and Holding,” from 1981.
The Killer proved he was still the Killer. When invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, Jerry Lee Lewis had to promise that he would stick to his newer country songs.
In true Jerry Lee fashion, he didn’t – he played all of his rock ‘n’ roll songs, stayed on stage beyond his allotted time, and to top it off, cussed out the audience!
There were the poor decisions in management and material, and even worse times to come with one of his wives drowning, another overdosing, his shooting his bass player in the chest, and crashing through the gates of Graceland waving a gun and demanding to see Elvis. And those are just the more high-profile scandals of Jerry Lee’s later career.
Two weeks ago, Jerry Lee was too ill to attend his Country Music Hall of Fame induction, 36 years after being similarly honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In his acceptance letter, he wrote, “I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is country music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”
Elvis was indeed the King and the man who exposed this music to the world. Fats Domino brought the piano, Chuck Berry the guitar, and Little Richard the attitude (not to mention the piano). The Last Man Standing is now gone, too. But what a legacy this group of rock and rollers created – the fact that 60 and 70 years on, we are still listening to their music says a lot about its creators.
“I’m the only one left who’s worth a damn,” Jerry Lee said in an interview several years ago. “Everyone else is dead or gone. Only the Killer rocks on.”
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools.