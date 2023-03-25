Someone recently asked me, “If you had to choose between two dogs to take home and they are completely equal except one has three legs, which one would you choose?”
If you know me, you know my answer. Of course, I would choose the baby with only three legs.
Before we got married, we decided we’d wait until after our honeymoon to adopt our fourth dog, which we had been wanting for some time.
Well, about a month before our wedding, I saw a dog, Pebbles as I would later call him, on Pups on the Plains while on Facebook. One, she fit in with our naming scheme (Pebbles, Que, Raven, Stella and Toby the cat; can you figure it out?) but more importantly, she had been in foster care for more than six months. She had some behavioral issues as well as chronic eye problems and had to be given five different eye drops four times a day.
“Bring that baby home!” I thought. We did a meet and greet prior to the wedding and lucky enough, Pups on the Plains gave us a few weeks to consider before we adopted her because I hated the thought of leaving a new baby alone for a whole week while she was still getting adjusted.
Fast forward a year and she is family — warts and all.
Of my four dogs, the only one who doesn’t have regular and chronic medical issues is Que — who, if you remember, just ran away for four months; no big deal.
Now, I never would imply every person has to adopt the saddest cases they can find. However, Alex City, Tallapoosa County, Elmore County — we all have to just do better.
If you haven’t heard the story of Bear this week around Alex City, get on Facebook and find him — the dog left on Hillabee Bridge, covered in scabs and scars, mange, and who knows what else all over his face and body. Looking at his photos was difficult, but almost hard to look away from because through all of his bloody and black scabs, you could see the true innocence of a pup who just wanted to be loved.
Luckily, we have angels in Alex City. Kendallyn Presley went straight to Hillabee Bridge, posting “Boots on the ground in 3 minutes.” She rescued Bear. Presley grabbing Bear was made possible by people like Tara Bramblett Newbury, who runs Black Dog Rescue, an organization you should spread the word about on Facebook.
Other angels include Crystal Pemberton and Joanne Hatchett, everyone at Lake Martin Animal Shelter and so many more. These are the people who looked day in and day out for my Que when he was missing; these are the people jumping in their cars as soon as they hear the word go.
But again, we wouldn’t need these angels if people just do better.
Dogs cannot take care of themselves. Some can survive out and about of course and dogs are resilient, but for the vast majority, they rely on their humans to live. These are living, breathing, real creatures who need food, water, shelter and warmth. If you look at the Facebook pages of those four ladies I mentioned, you’d be amazed to find not only the number of stray dogs in our area and even more so, the condition some of them are in. I don’t know how they keep doing what they are doing — as volunteers, no less. It would simply break my heart.
Designer dogs are beautiful (in many cases), and I know they are “valuable.” But why? For whom? Dogs aren’t meant to be sold and showcased and pranced around for money; they are meant to be snuggled and played with and loved on.
When I did training with Pebbles through RTN Dog Training (out of Notasulga, which I highly recommend), our trainers told us horror stories of people paying $1,000 or more for a designer dog then not putting in the work a dog needs when it is little, and suddenly the designer dog doesn’t seem so attractive anymore. Then people look to drop these dogs — at breeders, shelters, etc.
At the beginning of this column, I said I wouldn’t suggest people look for only dogs with medical or behavioral issues, but what I will suggest is this: Think before you get a dog and consider adopting rather than shopping.
Depending on the age, a dog can be a 15-plus-year commitment, and in a lot of cases, there’s nowhere for them to go if you no longer wish to commit. Make sure you’re getting the right dog for you and your family. I see so many people annoyed about a long application process, but that means a shelter or rescue center truly wants the best for the dogs in their care.
If you don’t want a beautiful, fulfilling life for your dog, you don’t deserve to have one.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.