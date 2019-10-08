This is an opinion column. I am not a reporter. I am not a socialist; I would hate to see our lovely Republic turned into a socialist state. Our country has many complex problems, and as I see it, everyone has the right to propose solutions. I am an independent thinker, so I don’t reject new ideas out of hand due to a party affiliation, but I do look for how these proposals will be paid for and who they will benefit.
I favor transparency in government and I believe in holding officials accountable for their decisions. I once had good advice from a colleague who advised me to never reject a “new” idea out of hand or say we’ve already tried something and it didn’t work because perhaps there is a new twist that makes it completely new. And it might work.
I don’t think the media is the enemy of the people, although I do think it is much more biased than it used to be. I grew up in a time with Walter Cronkite who knew his job was to report the facts and leave people to make up their own minds. The 24-hour news cycle has forced the media to fill in the time with “experts” and “analysts.” It is their job to be dramatic and opinionated.
I try to read and watch a wide variety of media outlets, but I don’t allow them to tell me what to think. For example, I don’t believe in polls because they are too subjective to what question is being asked, how that question is phrased, what people were asked and how many people were asked.
I recently read an article from USA Today that said that more Americans agreed impeachment of President Donald Trump should be pursued. The article did not say who was asked or how the question was phrased, and it turned out the sample size was just over 1,000 people in a country of millions. Based on that, I knew that the poll was worthless.
I’m also very suspicious of numbers which can be manipulated to show whatever you want to show — just by changing the basis for the calculations. A lot of people put a lot of stock in numbers — job reports, manufacturing reports, trade reports — but the truth is without knowing the assumptions made and the basis for the calculations, things may not be as rosy or as bad as they are reported.
One thing that really hits close to home is how the cost of living index that affects your Social Security payments. Do you even know what factors go into that calculation or what they are basing it on? All I know is my buying power is going down — not up.
I support our president and don’t believe he should be impeached but I can’t support his calling on China to do investigations. I don’t believe it is his right to do so. We need to dispatch with this impeachment inquiry as quickly as possible and allow everyone to get back to work.
In my opinion, the president should be talking about his solutions to our problems and his vision for his second term, not inviting other countries to engage in our already stinky politics.
I invite your comments and agreements or disagreements. It doesn’t bother me at all and I personally like it when someone challenges my thinking because it makes me think and consider another way of looking at an issue. But tossing labels at me like “socialist” or insinuations I am “crazy” don’t mean a thing to me. I know who I am.