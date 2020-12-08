Just as quickly as I got here, it’s time for me to leave. Luckily I feel humbled enough to be leaving on good terms.
For those who haven’t heard, I will be leaving for an adventure in Tyler, Texas. My fiancée was lucky enough to be offered an opportunity close to my family who lives in Dallas, so for life reasons it just seems right.
As a military brat, I’ve lived all around the country and world. The majority of my stops have been large cities, so Alexander City was a huge change in pace for me. Growing up in cities, traffic and sirens are a 24/7 thing you become so used to, you just tune it out. Down here sirens are replaced with cicadas and skyscrapers are traded out for trees. It was a nice change for a time — being able to see the other side of the spectrum.
The best part about having lived here are the relationships I’ve built. Coaches and players have been supportive and friendly to me and I couldn’t be more thankful. Parents and program supporters have frequently come up to me to tell me I’m doing a great job, and I appreciate it. All I wanted to do when I got here was get more exposure to the kids and coaches that bless this community so they too could find a way to make their dreams come true. I’ve learned so much in my year and a half working with TPI, growing relationships I’m hoping will last a lifetime.
For those wondering, I will continue to work on my craft and I will definitely be using the things I’ve learned here to help me. I’ve learned more in this past year and change than I ever did in college, and that’s probably my fault for not caring about school as much as I did sports. I feel extremely blessed to have been in this situation and I did not take it for granted.
To the players, trust the process. Keep working hard and remember classroom success is just as — or more than — important as success on a gym or field, although it always doesn’t feel that way. School is important and your do grades matter. Everything you do on and off the court or field is shaping you into the complete athlete you can become, so don’t neglect to work on yourself and your character outside of the game.
To the people in the community, I can assure your kids are in good hands with these coaches. I worked with them all firsthand and saw how much sweat and tears they put into their teams — and they do it all with heart and tireless dedication. You couldn’t ask for anything more than that.
My only parting request is everyone treat the new sports writer as well as they have treated me in my time here. While it may not have seemed like much to those who extended the kind words, it meant the world to me. The warm welcome and constant encouragement from the community helped me grow into this role and lifted my confidence in my craft moving forward.
I will surely miss going to the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex to see the conductor strike up the Wildcat band as the players run on the field. I will miss that long walk from the parking lot to the field at Reeltown and then seeing hundreds of fans surround the field like a stadium. I’ll miss talking to Kenneth Boone during Dadeville games, ooh-ing and ahh-ing over plays being made on the field. I’ll miss being greeted by the Horseshoe Bend coaching staff with open arms when I see them at a game or at Jim Bob’s. One thing I won’t miss is getting lost on my way to Central Coosa as I somehow always find a way to do.
As silly as it sounds, a piece of my heart and soul is in Dixie, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. There is a charm to the South others around the country make fun of because they just don’t understand.
Moving to a new place is always scary, but it also brings a lot of excitement and opportunity. For those who want to keep up with me, I would be just as interested in keeping up with you, so add or follow me on social media.
With my dad living in Montgomery and my fiancée’s parents living in Union Springs, we will definitely be visiting Alabama frequently. So this isn’t goodbye — just so long for now.
Ryne Gallacher has worked as the sports writer for The Outlook and Dadeville Record since July 2020. Before that, he was a regular freelancer and weekly columnist since 2019.