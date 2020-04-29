Not every game in this weekly trip down memory lane of great Alabama games I have personally attended will be meaningful in deciding the SEC champion. That statement is definitely in full effect when discussing the ’Bama versus LSU game of 1998 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
LSU had begun that season highly ranked and the preseason favorite to take the SEC West title but coach Gerry DiNardo and Co. lost a tough game at home to Georgia early in the year and that started an LSU “shame spiral.” The Tigers went on to lose six of their next seven games despite having future NFL players like Kevin Faulk and Booger McFarland.
Meanwhile, Alabama was not doing much better at a “hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel” 5-4. However, it must have been the best game option that week because CBS unbelievably took this game for its prime-time 2:30 p.m. slot.
I decided to go to this game with a friend who was dating an LSU co-ed because he promised me I’d meet a co-ed of my own. We naturally spent the Friday before the game at the Baton Rouge casinos which are made up of 75% smoke, 20% hopelessness and 5% felt tables that look like they were stripped from my old college couch.
Although both teams were far from their peaks, the ’Bama game in Baton Rouge was always special to LSU fans. They always wondered if that year would be the year they finally beat ’Bama in Red Stick as the Tide had not lost in that venue since the early 1960s. Plus, this was the 1,000th game in the history of LSU football.
Fast forwarding to 3:26 left in the game, it did indeed appear to be LSU’s year. Alabama trailed 16-7 and had the ball in its own territory. Freshman quarterback Andrew Zow had the tall task of trying to take the offense to score when it had done very little all day except for a tipped pass touchdown from Zow to receiver Quincy Jackson.
Meanwhile, in the stands, LSU faithful of all shapes and sizes had rained down on the Alabama section to taunt us. I saw 8-year-old kids shooting birds at us like Elmer Fudd in an aviary. If I didn’t believe in the hex ’Bama had over LSU in Death Valley, I would have left in the third quarter.
All of a sudden, Zow hits running back Shaun Alexander on the wheel route to make the score 16-14. Every single Tiger fan that had waddled to our section made a face like someone had peed in their gumbo; they could feel could feel it (meaning: the comeback) coming.
So, kicker Daniel Pope lines up the onside kick. Two small hops followed by a big bounce, a tip by linebacker Adam Cox and the ball falls right into the waiting arms of ’Bama wide receiver Jason McAddley.
A collective “Oheux Neaux” was heard.
Now Alabama has the ball with less than two minutes to go on LSU’s side of the field. No one in the stands can believe it and DiNardo looked near DuBosian in his facial expressions. It was literally unbelievable.
Four less-than-spectacular plays later and on third down, Zow rolls right and underthrows Jackson again — and LSU defensive back Mark Roman tips the ball again … and Jackson catches it again for another touchdown.
I have never seen anything like that.
I have been to three World’s Fairs, two hog killings and a Husker Du concert and I have NEVER seen anything like that!
But it gets better: Now ’Bama sends out kicker Ryan Pflugner to kick it deep and way away from the ever-dangerous Kevin Faulk. But the kick is squibbed right into the hands of a Tiger and is recovered at the 50.
What is going on here?
Order is restored, however, when LSU quarterback Herb Tyler throws an interception into the arms of defensive back Marcus Spencer.
Ballgame — and what a game.
Post game, my friend and I called DiNardo’s Restaurant to see if we needed reservations. The hostess said, “Reservations? Sir, you could punch a seven iron in here and not hit anyone.”
Come to find out, though, the game itself took a backseat to Andrew Zow’s postgame interview with CBS’ John Dockery.
See, 1998 was apparently the “Year of the Shoutout” and the interview went a little something like this:
Dockery: So Andrew… (cut off by Zow)
Zow: What up Lake Butler?
Dockery: OK… Andr…. (cut off again)
Zow: Hey Jamie… what up?
Dockery: Work with me son…
Then Zow proceeded to say the word “butts” three times in a 34-second interview. Awesome.