This past season wasn’t exactly the best one in Alabama Crimson Tide sports history. In fact, in terms of expectations versus results, it could go down as one of the more disappointing in memory.
Going back to January, Alabama — which was the favorite to win the College Football Playoff — was dealt the largest defeat of the Nick Saban era in the national championship against Clemson. From kickoff to final whistle, the Tide just looked like they didn’t much want to be in Levi’s Stadium.
Then there was the ’Bama basketball season which was certainly worth forgetting. Under then- coach Avery Johnson, Alabama just could not seem to improve. To make matters worse, the Tide’s archrival was marching to its first Final Four bid in school history. (Meanwhile, the first 2019 part of the ’19-2020 year hasn’t been great either as an impossible schedule and devastating injuries have left ’Bama with a 4-5 mark so far.)
Baseball was next up and the Tide was just not very good at all. I wish I could come up with some sort of cute metaphor to describe the season, but frankly, saying the team was just not very good covers it all too well.
Next was the 2019 football regular season and the talented Tide team was besieged with injuries from preseason to postseason. Certainly, those setbacks were part of the reason Alabama lost to LSU for the first time in nine tries and lost to Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium again.
Meanwhile, ’Bama fans have had to watch as their beloved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season while LSU’s Joe Burrow took home the Heisman Trophy.
On top of that, Alabama was not represented at all at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show for the other various individual trophies. Considering the Tide has always had at least one player win or in the mix for an award practically every year since 2008, this football season felt like a huge letdown.
But in two weeks a new year is upon us. It’s time to leave 2019 in the rearview mirror and approach 2020 with a clear vision of success.
With another top-rated recruiting class in football, an opportunity to maul Michigan in the bowl game and the hope for several talented juniors to announce they are returning to campus for their senior seasons, 2020 could get off to a roaring start.
The Tide took several lumps in 2019 there’s no doubt. So here’s hoping the last 365 days were just examples of how Alabama was backing up to get a running start for the next year.