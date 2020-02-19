The Alabama basketball team may have turned the corner — again.
I say “again” because about a month ago a corner was turned, but apparently the Tide turned into oncoming traffic as the nation’s best defender, Herb Jones, was injured and ’Bama went on a bit of a losing streak.
Now, Jones is back on the court even though he plays with a cast on his shooting wrist and UA has responded very well to his presence. How could the team not play with more energy when Jones is doing the improbable like making two key free throws while one-handed with his non-dominant arm or corralling 17 huge rebounds against a much-larger LSU squad?
Jones definitely etched his name in Crimson flame with his gutsy effort Saturday and Alabama will need that same type of enthusiasm from every other player down the stretch to make the NCAA Tournament.
As for the Bayou Tigers, one of the key components to LSU’s success this season has been Birmingham native Trendon Watford. The true freshman is usually the best player on the court no matter the opponent.
I was fortunate enough to have called several of Watford’s games in high school when he was at Mountain Brook and even though he decided against playing for his favorite team — which was Alabama — I will always pull for the kid as he matriculates to the NBA next year.
That being said, I understand why so many ’Bama fans booed Watford each time he touched the ball in last Saturday’s game. I am not saying they are right; I am just saying I understand.
Now regardless of how well LSU is fairing, Kentucky is still the team to beat. The Wildcats have a one-game lead on the rest of the league for the regular-season SEC title. If they win the crown, it will be UK’s 50th league championship.
The next closest team is none other than LSU … with 11.
NBA Dunk Contest a little less exciting
The NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest was this weekend and the event has certainly come a long way from the Michael Jordan and Dominque Wilkins days of old.
There is no doubt today’s dunkers jump higher and throw down with more velocity than their predecessors. However, Jordan and Wilkins had something the more recent contestants do not have: star power.
Frankly, give me a slightly less creative dunk-fest with superstar players over a more unique one with guys known for only dunking.
The most important question is about airplane etiquette
There was a debate over social media last week about whether it is OK to lean back one’s seat when riding economy on an airplane.
As a tall guy, I am definitely on Team Don’t Recline. I know the option is there to lean back, but common courtesy should be the rule of law here.
Airlines have done a poor job of keeping up with the average size of Americans since the protocol for seat installation was instituted. Sometimes I wonder if they use Orville and Wilbur Wright’s physiques in determining the standard leg and backside sizes of today’s passengers. Regardless, the seats are already cramped as is; there is no need to lean your chair back and make matters worse for the guy behind you.
Besides, when I am reclined upon, I do my best to jam my pointy knees directly into the soft middle portion of the seat just to make us both uncomfortable. No one wants that.