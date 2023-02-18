This winter, prices for the main energy sources used to heat homes have continued to skyrocket. Families are forced to pay 45% more for heating oil, 25% more for natural gas, and 11% more for electricity. It is projected these price increases will only get worse as temperatures drop. This leaves some families with an unthinkable choice. More than 40% of the households in Alabama had to reduce or skip necessities such as food or medicine to keep the lights on. I don’t want Alabamians to be forced to choose between feeding their families or keeping their houses warm, but unfortunately this is the new reality brought on by the President Joe Biden administration’s war on American energy.

