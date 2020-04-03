Crowds still gather in places as COVID-19 cases climb.
In a matter of three weeks more 1,200 cases of the coronavirus and 32 deaths have been reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Numerous federal, state and local medical practitioners have said people need to stay home, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says a shelter in place order is not necessary yet.
In the last week our neighbors to the south, east, north and west of us have said shelter in place, even Mississippi. Alabamians have often said we’re not last; there is Mississippi — not this time.
Our numbers climb. It’s like everyone is watching the jackpot at the slot machine but this time scared about when will it be me.
Many of us are already working from home. Some are starting to lose their jobs as certain businesses are closed due to Ivey’s orders but not big businesses.
Why? Is there a connection between Ivey and the biggest of businesses in the state?
Look at states that have had shelter in place orders. California is emerging from the disaster. Yes it was painful, but two or three weeks now or months later. Which is better?
If it were a football game and coach had film to analyze, what would happen?
The coach would call the play, shelter in place.
Some have started to speculate if the coronavirus crisis will strike NCAA and NFL football. Just listen to the likes of Kirk Herbstreet. What would happen to many college athletic programs without football to support them? They would be finished for good. Gone would be many Cinderella teams in March Madness. Gone would be non-revenue sports like softball.
Now look at college football in Alabama. What would we do as a state without Nick, Gus and others throwing up their hands disappointed in a no-call by referees. What would be the economic impact to Alabama if football were lost for a year?
It’s time for Ivey to call the play or at least convince Nick Saban to come ut and say, “Stay at home before we lose football.”