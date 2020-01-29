The Alabama men’s basketball team has had many opportunities to lose its last four games. In each of those contests, the Tide took a large lead, only to see it dwindle to near nothing.
All the while, in each of the last three matchups, the Tide has been on the wrong end of some bizarre statistics. Against Missouri, ’Bama saw the competition go an SEC-record 31-for-31 from the foul line. In the Vanderbilt game, Alabama had an eye-popping 25 turnovers. Then, Saturday versus Kansas State, the Tide was outrebounded by the astonishing mark of 22-3.
All of the aforementioned stats would lead one to assume Alabama lost most — if not all — those games. Unbelievably, though, the Tide somehow managed to win them all.
What this winning streak and those in-game-oddities should tell us is Alabama is both greatly improved and has a long way to go. It’s fantastic news UA has seen its NCAA Tournament chances increase immensely, but in a way, even better news to know there are very correctable mistakes keeping ’Bama from being a really, really good squad.
With the way the SEC is shaping up, I would not put it past any of six or seven teams to finish as champions. The league is the very definition parity this season and every school this side of Vanderbilt has a decent shot to beat any other team any given night.
That’s why it is not crazy to think Alabama has a shot at the current conference leader in LSU. While the Bengal Tigers are no doubt the better squad, they are far from infallible and Alabama has the kind of makeup that can give any team trouble.
Assuming UA does lose in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, though (and the Tide will be clear underdogs), the next two games in Tuscaloosa against Arkansas and Tennessee are much bigger. Those two could possibly be lobbying for NCAA Tournament inclusion themselves come March so wins against them will be like getting two for one.
So, knowing ’Bama’s next pair of home games are huge, I hope the fan base responds in kind with electric atmospheres in both cases. While the crowd was great last Saturday, the courtside front row could certainly be a little more intimidating.
The UA powers that be should take a note from Auburn where the Tigers have the students much closer to floor which adds extra energy. Coleman Coliseum’s floor-area doesn’t get, uh, quite as hyped. In fact, you see a lot of older alums with crossed legs and crossed arms sitting courtside who look like they are forced to be at the game as part of a court-ordered community service instead of other arenas’ face-painted raucous college kids.
All that aside, Alabama’s basketball team is getting better every game. I am not ready to say the Tide will be dancing come March just yet, but at least they can hear the music.