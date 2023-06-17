Far too often recently, I’ve seen local establishments getting just bashed on social media.
Now, there’s nothing wrong with bad reviews. If a person really receives poor service or is treated badly, then there’s a complaint to be made.
However, these social media posts never seem to be that.
Typically, it’s something along the lines of, “I’ve been going to this place for years, but Friday I went there and it took 45 minutes just to get my meal! I am never going back.”
There are so many flaws in this type of review, and frankly, in this type of thinking.
First and foremost, if you’ve been frequenting a place for years and one night is the reason you’ll turn away from it forever, you need to look at your loyalty. Everyone is entitled to a bad night.
This also doesn’t take into consideration any extenuating circumstances. Maybe someone called in; maybe a person quit without notice the day prior. Could it be the restaurant was incredibly busy, or you ordered a meal more complicated than usual?
But I think most importantly, this is just another example of why social media is a threat to our society. In the past, if you had a bad night at a restaurant, you may have told your best friend the next day. You certainly wouldn’t have sent out a mass email to all your friends — and, in many cases, a bunch of strangers too — telling everyone your experience.
That’s essentially what posting on social media is doing.
It lets an innumerable amount of people see this one bad experience and make judgments from that without knowing a full story.
Moreover, I always wonder to myself if these issues have been brought up with management. Did you speak to someone higher up about an employee you felt was rude, or did you ask to discuss with an owner of a business an issue you’ve had with one of his services?
Now, I’m not advocating for “being a Karen.”
People don’t need to call management at every turn. However, if there is really an issue, bring it up with someone. I recently saw a post about a local restaurant in Alexander City basically accusing the employees of charging more money than the menu price for food items — essentially accusing someone of theft.
Because we live in a small hamlet of town, there were luckily many people that rushed to the defense of the restaurant, saying if the issue was taken up with management it would’ve been corrected right away. But not all posts like this are so lucky.
Accusing someone of theft — or even rude service, increased prices or slow timing — can ruin a small business. And in so many cases, the establishments being critiqued are being done so by people whose businesses are in the same understaffed boat. It seems like now would be the ultimate time for giving some grace.
This doesn’t mean wait around an hour for bad service with a rude waitress. But perhaps next time this happens, you should consider your reaction too. A lot can be solved by calmly talking to a manager or taking your issue up with the right person.
But going on social media to air your grievances hurts way more people than you might think.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor at Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.