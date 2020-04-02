While life seems to be slowing down for most people due to COVID-19, that doesn’t seem to be the case for NFL owners who have been busy the last couple weeks.
Roger Goodell and the 32 team owners have been quiet throughout the coronavirus pandemic, not releasing any plans towards canceling games or the steps they are taking in regards to keeping players and fans safe.
However they have been in negotiations with the NFL Players Association about the league Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which include players’ insurance, pay, practice time and more and it looks like the NFLPA, which represents the players, dropped the ball again.
The NFL owners pushed hard during the negotiations to add a game to the regular season as well as expand the postseason to a 14-team format instead of the 12-team bracket the league currently has. With the addition of two extra games, it was also agreed upon to take away a preseason game, going from four to three.
Most fans probably think and would argue this is good for the game; an extra team in both conferences has a chance at the big dance, there are less “meaningless” preseason games and there’s an extra Sunday to tailgate.
But the cons outweigh the pros in this situation for several reasons.
The owners just want more money. Who can blame them?
An extra game on TV means revenue but at the price of players’ health.
To “incentivize” players the salary cap is going to get a bump, meaning more money for teams to spend but we all know it is just going to be more money in quarterback’s pockets. Teams are throwing the football now more than ever.
Patrick Mahomes is setting records with the same number of games as the greats like Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady; give Mahomes an extra two games every season and his records won’t be touched until the league decides to extend the season yet again.
When does it end?
As much as I love the NFL, there is such a thing as too much football.
The product can really suffer at times as is when a team isn’t talented or is plagued by injuries. Extending a season puts more guys at risk and when talented players are lost, players who aren’t talented enough are now thrust into the spotlight.
Again, the league is about quarterback play and the cream rises to the top. This past postseason had the best quarterbacks in football go at it. The teams that didn’t make it are usually in the business of looking for a signal caller.
The first round of the NBA playoffs usually never do well ratings-wise because the most talented teams are playing the teams that barely have an even record — sometimes worse — and a lot of the time, the better team ends up sweeping the series.
Yes, they can be entertaining from time to time but at what cost? A running back’s knee or a quarterback’s shoulder?
Certain things have to change in order for this to work. The roster need to be extended to 60 players. Minimum salary for rookies and veteran players need to go up as well as each team’s salary cap to use on players.
Fans complain about preseason games but they are necessary. The preseason weeds out the weak and shows coaches and scouts who is a long-term fit for their team.
Although I don’t agree with adding games and never will like the concept, it’s another excuse to wear a jersey and eat chicken wings for an extra Sunday.