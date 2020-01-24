I am not the type of person to doubt a woman’s word in a situation involving an unwanted sexual advance. Women have a hard enough time coming forward about a bad sexual experience without people coming out of the woodwork questioning their motives.
That’s not to say it doesn’t happen. But 99% of the time, I lean toward believing a woman first and asking questions later.
All of that is to make clear I do not condone any potentially bad behavior by Benjamin Russell student-athletes. If anything, I hold student-athletes in our area to a higher standard because I know them to be of high character and outstanding integrity.
However, the controversy currently surrounding the Benjamin Russell wrestling team should not reflect on the team as a whole. A female student recently reported a sexual assault. We wrote about it in The Outlook the day after it happened. Because of the fact both the alleged victim and the accused are minors, we did not report they were students. And we certainly did not report the accused was a Benjamin Russell wrestler.
Unfortunately, WSFA reporter Bryan Henry identified the accused as a 17-year-old student at Benjamin Russell and Alexander City Police Department investigator Robert Oliver on camera further said the accused was “still wrestling.” These two pieces of information should’ve never been put together because now everyone has made assumptions about the accused’s identity.
Whether guilty or not, no one knows at this point but it’s the practice of courts, media and law enforcement not to release the name of a juvenile accused of a crime — the exception being a juvenile charged as an adult. At the time WSFA released its report, the accused had not been charged with a crime. And as of the writing of this column, the investigation is still ongoing as far as The Outlook has been told.
Although saying a 17-year-old Benjamin Russell wrestler does not specifically identify the accused, it does certainly narrow down the pool to just a handful of students. This never should have happened.
But regardless of the guilt or innocence of this wrestler — and if he is found guilty, I hope he is punished to the fullest extent — this very unfortunate event should not reflect badly on the Wildcat wrestling program as a whole.
Three seasons ago, former BRHS wrestler and current Alexander City Schools board member Michael Ransaw agreed to coach the program. When he was hired, it was more of a temporary gig. The Wildcats needed someone to step in with some good wrestling knowledge, just to steer the program back in the right direction.
Ransaw has done that and so much more. He has brought back the tradition of Benjamin Russell wrestling, which has also been known around the state. He has been awarded individual accolades; he has guided a wrestler to a state championship; and he has led the program to its most success in recent memory. BRHS is one of the top ranked Class 6A programs in the state and there’s no reason it shouldn’t compete for a state title.
Benjamin Russell is also chock full of student-athletes who represent nothing but the best of our community. Whenever I’ve interviewed one of the wrestlers after a meet or event, I’ve never come across rudeness or someone being egotistical. I’ve never heard negative comments from those on the bench during a bout and I’ve never witnessed anything I’d be ashamed to say came from one of our schools.
I could go on, but my point is the community has gotten behind Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team these past few years and for good reason. These boys have given Alexander City something to be proud of.
If there is one wrestler for the Wildcats who has done something terribly wrong, that still doesn’t mean the entire wrestling team is bad. It doesn’t mean the squad as a whole doesn’t deserve our support.
Don’t punish the whole team for the alleged actions of one student-athlete. Those actions are not representative of our entire community and certainly not representative of all our student-athletes.