The other day, I read a mailing which claims that President Joe Biden (and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock) have created a “Wide Open Border” with Mexico. Having lived on the border for years, I wondered if this was true. To test whether it is the case or not, I examine facts and analysis. The you can see for yourself what’s really happening.
The mailing features an empty desert panorama, with only a brown sign reading “Welcome to the United States of America. Thanks to Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock Border Is Open 24 Hours A Day.”
Curiously, the border in the picture is also empty, without anyone crossing it. I wonder if that was an accident.
To determine if this mailer’s statement is true, we would have to see arrests on the border plummet, perhaps to record lows in 2021 and 2022. Certainly, we wouldn’t see arrests during the Biden Administration increase over incarcerations from the Trump Administration era, if the flyer was factually correct.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been 3.48 million arrests since Joe Biden became the United States President. This compares with 1.98 million border arrests made during the four years of the Donald Trump Administration. And Biden hasn’t been in office two full years.
I know people demand data, so you can find the evidence here under the article “Illegal Immigration Arrests Under Biden Exceed Obama’s eight years.”
There are also those who only believe something if it comes from a conservative source. So that’s why I researched the article which contains the data; it comes from the conservative Washington Examiner. I also fact-checked this from other conservative publications, from the New York Post, to Newsmax, to the Washington Times, which added that we have arrested 100 terror suspects at the border.
Some on the extreme right may not believe this, no matter what I write. But Democrats do. In fact, they’ve been critical of Biden for all of the arrests. “On the other side of the aisle, Democrats and immigration advocates have slammed Biden for his swift expulsions of many of those migrants back to Haiti.” It’s a combination of leaving some Trump era policies in place, and even being under court order not to change the policies.
Capitol Hill must be a really strange place these days if Democrats are saying “stop arresting migrants” and Republicans are saying “nobody’s being arrested.”
But we live in a post-factual world, where even citing evidence from four conservative publications may not be enough. Political operatives seem to have given up on making good arguments, or even hunting for facts to support their position. If you want the honest truth, you should give up on those who are manipulating you. It should also make you wonder what else they’re not telling you.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.
