John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

The other day, I read a mailing which claims that President Joe Biden (and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock) have created a “Wide Open Border” with Mexico.  Having lived on the border for years, I wondered if this was true.  To test whether it is the case or not, I examine facts and analysis.  The you can see for yourself what’s really happening.

