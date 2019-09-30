I admit at times I can be a bit scatterbrained.
I’m not shy about the chronic illness I have — Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome — which causes my autonomic nervous system (ANS) to be all out of whack.
Autonom-a-who?
OK, in simple terms, your autonomic nervous system is the guy in charge of automatically doing things for your body. He breathes for you, controls your digestion, regulates your heartbeat and bloodflow, blinks for you, tells you when you’ve gotta go to the bathroom or sneeze — all that fun stuff. He’s the guy you thank because you don’t have to actually think about any of that stuff; he does it all for you.
Well, unfortunately, I don’t give him many thanks. Because my system doesn’t work properly, all of these ordinary things people do without thinking don’t function properly for me and I’m constantly aware of that. Sometimes my pupils are completely dilated for no reason and other times areas of my skin are flushed like the freshly rolled red carpet on Grammy night.
It also makes my brain foggy. Sometimes I have to think super hard about what I said five minutes ago. And it’s not because I’m unintelligent; it’s my brain not functioning at its best due to my ANS and blood not properly circulating to my brain.
I tell you this because I’m having a Scatterbrain Central of a week and this column is going to be nothing but scattered thoughts I currently have.
City council has a massive duty
I tell you what, I did not realize how much our city councilmembers have to carry until recently. Over the last two weeks, I’ve covered the Alexander City City Council’s work sessions in which councilmembers discuss the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The most recent Outlook editors have been one of the paper’s main reporters but that’s not the case with me. Instead of reporting, I do all of the pagination and design work for TPI’s newspapers. So, typically, I don’t cover things like a work session. I run to things here and there and pick up covering stuff when needed to help my staff but, other than those instances, that’s what our reporter team is for.
However, staff writer Cliff Williams — you know him; everybody does — who typically covers our city council (and does a great job of it) has been unable to attend the sessions the last two weeks so I’ve stepped in. And boy, I’ve left with a little bit of a headache each time.
I don’t think we give our councilmembers enough credit for all they bear. Right now they’re tasked with approving the next fiscal year budget and there’s a lot more to that than just saying “aye.”
They are in charge of deciding which local organizations will receive more city money this year and which ones won’t. They have to decide if more local organizations wanting city funding who haven’t received it before should receive it now or not.
They have to decide which projects are most important to our city and which ones should be put on the backburner.
It’s a lot.
I knew they were responsible for all of these things but you can’t really feel the magnitude of that until you sit with them in a work session and watch them go through page by page of requests.
As citizens, it can be easy for us to complain. We want to blame our councilmembers for things not going right with our city.
But it’s important to remember they’re doing their best to make the right decisions for our city. We won’t always agree with them and that’s OK. But they don’t take this job lightly. It’s not something for the faint of heart. Try to keep that in mind as our council makes future decisions.
Above and beyond — and in the trees
There are some people who just go beyond the call of duty. There’s always that person who works a little harder and always wants to go above and beyond. We like those people; who doesn’t, right?
This week The Outlook received a photo from a reader and it was the Alexander City Light Department rescuing a cat from a tree.
Now, I’ve seen that in books, movies and TV shows but it’s not something I’ve witnessed in real life. I couldn’t help but get tickled when I saw it but I was also impressed our city workers took their time to rescue a resident’s cat. I am a cat mom myself, so I can only imagine one of my babies stuck in a tree.
Props to our city workers for going above and beyond — all the way to the trees.
It’s still hot as all get out
The first day of fall has come and gone and it’s still upper-90s every day. The morning temperatures are a tease that make you want to pull out the pumpkin candles and plaid blankets. The air is crisp and makes you want to don your favorite sweater, but before lunchtime hits you’re regretting it big time.
Fall is a lot of folks’ favorite time of year. It feels good outside; the best scents of candles are out; it’s chili weather; and there’s football. What more could you really need?
Unfortunately we’re also experiencing a little bit of a drought. I heard about a house fire over the police scanner Thursday and as I was driving to the scene, a few raindrops fell on my windshield. But that was it — only a few drops.
The dry conditions are affecting our levels on Lake Martin plus fires are starting easier than ever. It doesn’t take a lot for even a controlled burn to get out of control under these kind of conditions.
I hope we get some rain soon. We need it.
‘You’re that girl from the paper’
Because I have been covering some things here and there, I’ve connected with a lot of new faces over the past week or so. I met some great folks who work with Alex City Area Habitat for Humanity; I’ve met a lot more city officials; and I’ve even met some walk-in folks who wanted to meet me.
I was picking up food from Jim Bob’s on Thursday night when one of the employees said, “Hey, you’re that girl from the paper.”
It struck a chord with me and reminded me how blessed I am to be in this position. Why yes sir, I am that girl from the paper and I’m going to continue to be that girl because I’ve been fortunate enough to be given this opportunity.
These are just some of my observations over the week and as scattered as they may be, life is like that sometimes. All we can do is hold on and enjoy the ride.