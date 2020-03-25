Bo Nix grew up watching and loving Auburn football. He dreamed of one day leading the Tigers to the national championship as the starting quarterback. He has the skills to play the position in his DNA as well as orange and blue in his blood.
After a record-setting career at Pinson Valley, Nix signed with Auburn University as one of the top signal callers in the nation. He won the starting job during fall camp and became the first true freshman to start a season on the Plains since 1946.
It was an up-and-down year ultimately resulting in 2,542 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 9-4 record.
There were moments he looked like a crafty veteran and moments he looked like a true freshman. Nix is now the unquestioned leader of the team, but this spring was supposed to be a chance for he and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris to get comfortable with one another.
While there can’t be any team workouts on campus right now, I’m sure there’s a lot of communication going on. I have no doubt Bo Nix and every other player will be raring to go when they’re finally given the green light.
Jarrett Stidham started his career at Baylor University and was thrust into action his freshman season due to an injury. He played in three games putting up outstanding numbers in Art Briles’ offense.
After the sexual abuse scandal in Waco, Texas and Briles’ termination, Stidham transferred to Auburn and won the starting job for the 2017 season. He threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns leading the Tigers to the SEC title game.
Auburn’s back-to-back victories over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama to finish the regular season cemented his legacy in Auburn lore.
Unfortunately, the Tigers were not able to seal the deal in the SEC title game. The subsequent loss in the Peach Bowl against Central Florida soured an otherwise terrific season. Jarrett Stidham was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round.
With Tom Brady leaving Foxboro for Tampa Bay, Stidham now has a golden opportunity to take the reigns of an ultra successful franchise. He’ll have to beat out a couple of NFL veterans, but he seems to have the support of his teammates.
Cam Newton led Blinn College in Brennan, Texas to the national championship in 2009 after transferring from the University of Florida. He ultimately signed with Auburn and went on to have one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football in 2010. Newton threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns. He ran for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Obviously, the Tigers steamrolled their way to a 13-0 season winning the SEC title and national championship. Newton won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide and went on to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.
As expected, Cam Newton took the NFL by storm winning Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 and was named NFL MVP. Unfortunately, Denver defeated Carolina 24-10. His list of accomplishments is a mile long, but the injuries have mounted in recent seasons.
The Panthers have moved on at quarterback and Newton is searching for a new home. He appears to be healthy and will certainly land somewhere, but his freakish combination of size and speed was only meant to last so long.
Here’s hoping he has a few good years left.