Dear Sports,
I hope this letter finds you in good spirits despite the current goings on. A pandemic in 2020? I mean, who could have seen that coming, right? These are crazy times — crazy, scary times.
Things are so bad Walmart even opened a second cashier’s lane.
Regardless, it’s important for you to know it is fate — and educated caution — that has ripped us apart. We did not want this break up from you, Sports, even if it is for only a short awhile. But, it is clearly for the best. It’s really nothing you did that made us separate (although it didn’t help when that infected player from the Utah Jazz jokingly touched every microphone he could before testing positive); it’s just the right thing to do.
That’s not to say we are giving you the “It’s not you; it’s me” routine. We want you to know this has been a hard time for us as well. We know you need us as much as we need you.
With that in mind, understand the world and sports aren’t officially broken up; it’s more like we are simply on a Ross-and-Rachel style break. Everyone knows we are getting back together and when we do, it is surely going to be nothing but fireworks and first-date feelings. For now, though, we have to take drastic measures.
Think about it: Throughout history, it is so rare for anything to come between mankind and its competition-based outlets. We schedule weddings, divorces, birthday parties and funerals around the Auburn versus. Arkansas game. You think something like a pandemic is going to split us up for good? No way.
In fact, there is a silver lining here. When we do embrace again, we fans will have a newfound appreciation for all you do for us.
You are our social link to people we normally would have no reason to talk to. You keep us up at night scouring the internet for recruiting rumors or meaningless mock drafts. We wear your colors like knights of yore.
Yet, we have been known to take you for granted at times. We thought you’d always be there on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Plus, Fox Sports South or Telemundo no matter how little we praised you.
When we reconnect, though, we as fans will be different. There will be no more complaints about too many bowl games, easy schedules, gaudy contracts or 11 a.m. kickoffs. We are ready to fully commit to all sports, no matter their respective faults.
The bottom line is we miss you. We know we can’t be together at the moment, but we do truly miss you.
Yours Always,
Everyone