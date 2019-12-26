Back in 1966 I was hired to come up with an idea to build a float for the newly elected Lurleen Wallace. She was to be inaugurated as governor of Alabama in January of 1967. Lurleen worked in a Five and Dime as a young lady until she married George Wallace. I asked Mr. Watkins if the Tallassee High School band would play an old tune, “A Million Dollar Lady in a 5 and 10 Cents Store.” Mr. Watkins remembered the tune and said, “We could do it.” I started to work on the float using 10-cent store material; the float turned out great.
After the inauguration and I’m back at my old routine I was invited to a meeting. Challis Rhodes, Jettie Logan, and Mrs. Thompson whose husband had at one time been the State Farm agent, but I can’t remember her first name, and myself were the ones that showed up.
“What are we here for,” I asked.
“We have about 10 months to get ready and we want Tallassee to have a Christmas parade,” was their answer.
“What do you want me to do?” I asked.
“Build floats,” they said.
They went around talking to different groups; I started getting questions and orders.
That first Christmas parade was a big one; it started at the football field and went to the East Tallassee Church of Christ. That was 50 years ago this past parade if my math is correct. From this Millbrook contacted us for a Mayors Parade, so float building took off like a rocket.
There aren’t that many float-builders around and unless a large fee is charged a person can’t make any money at all, but we love parades. A man recently said he had never really thought of who built the floats; he just went to a parade and they were there.
Over the years we have worked a lot of parades — the Turkey Day Parade in Montgomery, Christmas Parades in Tallassee, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Dadeville and other places. We have decorated stages for Grand Ole Opry shows in many towns and even decorated a huge stage for Vice President Walter Mondale in Pensacola, Florida. We handled a lot of inauguration parades for different governors and we built three floats for one inaugural parade.
It is not all roses, for the inaugural parade we always assemble at the coliseum and wait until about two o’clock in the morning, a state trooper escorts the float to a designated spot to stay until the parade. They then designate a National Guardsman to guard each float. One night it was breaking all records for coldest night, the ground was spewed up and they put us in an isolated area. I don’t know where we were but there was nothing but darkness around. No coffee, no heat — this was probably the longest night in history; the next day was just as cold. This is one we will always remember.
Most of the time the people just tell me what they have in mind and we start building but sometimes even that gets complicated. One thing we have done every year for 50 years is the Santa float. Most of the time it is a standard float but on occasion even that will change. Some unusual floats we have built — one was a fish that flounced around when they young girl on the float pulled the line on the reel and rod; a miniature capital of Alabama; and lately a 20-foot-long Radio Flyer Coaster Wagon. We have done everything from queen’s floats for high school homecoming parades to a giant jack in the box that popped open.
It has been 50 years of work, 50 years of fun, and we always hope it doesn’t rain.