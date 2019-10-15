Dear LSU coach Ed Orgeron,
I owe you the sincerest of apologies.
When Louisiana State University hired you as its permanent head coach, I chuckled.
Actually, I laughed — guffawed, even.
I just knew LSU had finally found the swamp’s rocky bottom and another coaching search would be imminent. Couple your subpar previous SEC coaching stint at Ole Miss with the mental image of your driving at 4 a.m. waving your shirt out the window with glee towards Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to accept the position and, well, my guffaws were appropriate at the time.
Your failure — and thus LSU’s failure — seemed inevitable and as a ’Bama fan, I most definitely had an overwhelming sense of schadenfreude.
But I was wrong and so was everyone else who doubted you. You have exceeded the expectations of even the most ardent Bengal Tiger and have LSU hurdling towards yet another Game of the Century against the Tide in Tuscaloosa.
It’s not just that you have LSU undefeated; it’s how and why you have LSU undefeated. Under your guidance, the Tigers have transformed from a stale, unimaginative offense into something more potent than a garlic tranquilizer. Franz Kafka couldn’t even have dreamed this metamorphosis.
An LSU quarterback is in the thick of the Heisman race for beignets’ sake! That’s like an Alabama kicker winning the Lou Groza Award.
All of your on-the-field accolades aside, my real apology is directed towards you as a college football representative. Like most everyone outside of your state, I have underappreciated what genuine characters like you mean to college football.
Coach, to put it succinctly, you are college football. Your distinct personality and unbridled (sometimes scary) passion for your university is unrivaled. All fans love to think their respective coaches ware enamored with their schools, but how often is that dream a reality?
Does Nick Saban love Alabama like he abhors losing? Does Dabo Swinney love Clemson the way he relishes being an underdog (even when he clearly isn’t one)? Does Gus Malzahn love Auburn the way he adores sweater vests?
The answer is probably ‘no’ to all those questions.
Yet, I get the feeling you would coach at LSU simply for the right to say that was your profession because you love your state and your school that much. Not only do cherish LSU, Coach, you are literally Louisiana personified: Large, tough, unique, complicated, gregarious, mysterious and mostly misunderstood (both metaphoric way and from a language barrier sense).
I realize you have not won at national title or an SEC title or even an SEC West title in your short tenure. Therefore, there’s no need to pretend you have the winning legacy of other well-known college giants like Bear Bryant, Bobby Bowden or Joe Paterno. You aren’t in their league as a wins/losses coach, obviously — not yet, at least.
However, as college football becomes more and more NFL-ized, it is clear to me the game I love more than any other needs you, Ed Orgeron, to maintain its rich history.
That’s right; this ’Bama fan is saying college football needs you.
Thanks, Coach, for just being yourself.
Sincerely,
Luke Robinson